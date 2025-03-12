Blowing Rock Trout Derby Postponed to Saturday, May 3

Participants from a previous Trout Derby at Mayview Lake in Broyhill Park

Due to challenges resulting from Hurricane Helene, the 2025 Blowing Rock Trout Derby has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 3. The event, originally slated for April 5, has been postponed to align with the delivery of fish that are being stocked for the event. This delay, in tandem with a shift to Catch and Release-only participation, is also intended to allow some additional recovery for local trout populations following hurricane flooding in September.

Each spring, Mayview Lake in Broyhill Park is stocked with trout ahead of its starring role in the Blowing Rock Trout Derby. Broyhill Park is an easily accessible fishing location, designated for children and people with disabilities during the Derby. Anglers at Mayview Lake also have the chance to catch a fish that has been tagged for a special prize. This year, due to impacts of Hurricane Helene on regional fisheries, trout for Mayview Lake will be coming from a different local supplier. Hump Mountain Trout Farm in Elk Park will be providing trout for the event. The delay ensures adequate time to make sure travel routes from the farm are fully repaired following the storm.

Local fishing experts feel that the extra month could also improve fishing conditions in the county for the 2025 Trout Derby.

“Delaying by just a month can definitely make a difference in the strength of local populations,” says Carl Freeman, a local guide with 63 years of fishing experience. “Trout feed on aquatic insects, so they’ll have those extra weeks of increasing food. Those insects, and even tiny crustaceans, are nearing peak numbers by May. Fish from hatcheries will have had another month of growth, too!”

“May delivers some of the best fishing of the year and more consistent weather conditions as well,” said Joel Brown of Speckled Trout Outfitters, a partner of the Blowing Rock Trout Derby. “We believe the change of date and shift to catch and release only will not only provide a better fishing experience, but create a more sustainable plan for our trout populations this season.”

All categories for the Trout Derby will be Catch and Release only this year. This is a major shift from previous Derby events and is in response to conditions particular to the 2025 season. One of the two regional hatcheries for the NC Wildlife Resources Commission lost all of its growing trout during Hurricane Helene. Luckily, the remaining, larger hatchery will be able to make up much of the difference to stock regional public waters as usual. Anglers can still expect some excellent trout fishing in the mountains this year. However, organizers are sensitive to the role that fishing enthusiasts and outfitters can play in helping trout populations fully recover after such a large-scale flooding event. To that end, the 2025 Blowing Rock Trout Derby is Catch and Release only, and organizers encourage anglers to follow the same practice throughout the season whenever possible.

“Our top priorities are ensuring the event is enjoyable for everyone involved and still sustainable,” said Kim Rogers, longtime organizer of the Blowing Rock Trout Derby. “We are thrilled that the Blowing Rock Trout Derby can still be held this year, and we appreciate the support from the Town of Blowing Rock, Speckled Trout Outfitters, Mike Cable of Hump Mountain Trout Farm, and all the other folks and businesses that made it possible.”

Blowing Rock Trout Derby hours are from sunrise to 4pm on Saturday, May 3. All regional fishing regulations apply. Full details on participation and categories can be found online. For additional information, please visit blowingrock.com/TroutDerby or call 828-295-4636.

About the Blowing Rock Trout Derby:

For over four decades, the Blowing Rock Trout Derby has celebrated the opening of Trout Season with friendly competition and prizes. The Trout Derby is a much-anticipated early springtime event in the village, supported by dozens of local business sponsors each year. The Blowing Rock Trout Derby aims to highlight fishing as a fun outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Blowing Rock has some of the best trout fishing anywhere in the Southeast, so the combination of the Derby and the mountain springtime makes for a great reason to visit!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

