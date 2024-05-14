Blowing Rock School to Host New Annual Event “Rocket Run” at Davant Field May 24

Blowing Rock School is set to host a new annual event with its first-ever Rocket Run on May 24, 2024 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Davant Field. As a start to the summer, the fun-run style event will include a bubble run, food trucks, music, games, bounce houses, a photo booth and more.

The event is free and open to the public, with proceeds benefiting a newly endowed Playground Maintenance Fund. When the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization was reestablished following the pandemic, it came to the board’s attention that the school playground – widely enjoyed by residents and visitors alike – had no plan for ongoing maintenance. The needs are vast and costly, from the turf surface to the beams and ropes that make up the play space so many children and families enjoy year-round.

“As a PTO, we want to leave a legacy for future students and staff. This playground is the heart of our school and why we chose to elevate this as such an important fundraising focus. Our community at large came together to build this unique and fun space and I feel confident that the community can do the same in efforts to preserve and maintain the playground.” said Erica Brinker, PTO President.

The Rocket Run will also allow teachers to fundraise for their classrooms and special projects. Many grades have chosen to host games and activities, with cash donations encouraged to support teachers at booths ranging from a lemonade stand to temporary tattoos, wacky hair dos and more.

In addition to games, guests can enjoy food from community partners including Jess’ Weenie Wagon, Hellbender Bed + Beverage, Myers Kitchen + Pantry, Sunset Slush, and Frosties Ice Cream Express. Jump Boone will provide bounce houses, with a photo booth by Hello Red Bird and a skateboard setup by Zionville Ramp Company.

“We are very grateful to be continually supported by this amazing community,” said PTO Vice-President Ashley Salley. “Our sponsors have gone above and beyond in their contributions to this event, to our school and to our students.”

Event sponsors include Blowing Rock Real Estate, Chetola Resort, Grandparents of Luca, Beau and Addie Rivera; Reule Real Estate, The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop; The Christy Group; The Space at Project Dance, Longleaf Architecture PLLC; The Pottery Lot; The Brave Fox; The Mountain Thread Company, Sutherland Manor Farm & Stables; Davis Houlihan Family; The EyeSmith; Subway of Blowing Rock; and Innovative WaterWorks.

To learn more about the Rocket Run benefiting Blowing Rock School, please visit www.BlowingRockSchoolPTO.com.

