Blowing Rock School Fall Festival Set for This Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Blowing Rock School Parent-Teacher Organization will host its annual Fall Festival this Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 3 to 6 p.m. on the school field, located at 165 Morris Street in Downtown Blowing Rock. The beloved autumnal event was postponed following Hurricane Helene. Now set for Halloween, the event supports teachers and students year-round through PTO grants for school improvements, classroom supplies, special projects and educational experiences.

In an effort to respect recovery while celebrating the incredible resilience we have all witnessed these past weeks, entry to the event will now be by donation. Wristbands include bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth and more. The new date will also allow for some Halloween-themed surprises. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be plenty of candy and prizes for Trick-or-Treaters.

“In the aftermath of the hurricane, our focus has been on recovery for our staff, students and community,” says Erica Brinker, PTO president and owner of The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop. “As the weeks went by, we decided to move forward with the Fall Festival to give our families and the public a chance to come together in a safe and supportive environment.”

A robust silent auction will be held in the gym from 3 to 5:30 p.m., with a live auction taking place at the playground pavilion at 4:30 p.m. Items range from hometown getaways to local artwork and more. Cash, check or card will be accepted for auction payment. Last year’s auction raised more than $8,000 for the school. The PTO thanks all the businesses and individuals who so generously contribute to this event.

Each year, families donate items to create beautiful baskets to benefit their classrooms or grade levels. This year, teachers and staff chose to donate the funds from these baskets to Valle Crucis School, who lost its building in the unprecedented floods. Additionally, the Blowing Rock School PTO made a $500 donation to our friends in Valle Crucis.

2024 event activities have been sponsored by community partners including:

Face Painting presented by The EyeSmith and Take 5 Oil Change

Bounce Houses presented by Lynn and Tony Barbour, grandparents of Dean Hubbard; Ann and Bill Holmes, grandparents of Luca, Beau and Addie Rivera; and Boone Home Co.; Sutherland Manor

Games + Prizes Presented by The Reule Family and The Christy Group

Photo Booth Presented by Hello, Red Bird

Food options include Chili + Fixin’s from Hellbender Bed & Beverage; Boone Mountain BBQ; Mellow Mushroom Pizza; Authentic Tamales; Frosties Ice Cream Express; Lou Lou’s Cotton Candy; Stickboy Cookies; and Birdies Coffee, Cocoa and Hot Apple Cider. Due to Wi-Fi limitations, the event is cash only.

“We love serving our students and teachers by welcoming families, residents and visitors to enjoy a beautiful day in Blowing Rock,” says Ashley Salley, vice president of the PTO. “After everything that has happened this fall, it’s going to be extra special to witness our community come together this year. Whether you’re a BRS family or not, we invite you to join us to celebrate the strength of our High Country.”

To learn more about the Fall Festival benefiting Blowing Rock School, please visit www.BlowingRockSchoolPTO.com/fall-festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

