Blowing Rock Remembers Our Veterans as They Welcome Major General William S. Busby, III 

Written by: Sam Garrett

The Blowing Rock Civic Association is sponsoring a service over the Memorial Day weekend. All are invited to hear from Maj. Gen. William S. Busby, III. The service will be held on Saturday, May 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the gazebo at Memorial Park in downtown Blowing Rock. The service will be a time to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States.

Major General William S. Busby

Major General William S. Busby is the Mobilization Assistant to the Deputy Commander, United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. United States Strategic Command’s operational mission areas include full-spectrum global strike, space operations, computer network operations, Department of Defense information operations, strategic warning, integrated missile defense, global C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), combating weapons of mass destruction and specialized expertise to the joint warfighter.

Busby is an honor graduate of North Carolina State University, where he received a Materials Engineering Degree and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He then earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William and Mary.

He has served on the Air Staff in the Manpower and Reserve Affairs department, flown Operation NORTHERN WATCH and Operation PROVIDE COMFORT combat missions, led the 149th Fighter Squadron during multiple worldwide air operations deployments, and commanded the 455th Expeditionary Operations Group while deployed during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. Prior to his current assignment, Busby was the Commander of the Virginia Air National Guard also serving as the Assistant Adjutant General for Air. He is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours.

Busby is no stranger to the High Country, having owned a home in Blowing Rock for over six years. He normally splits time between Blowing Rock and Raleigh.

Some might say military runs in his family.

“My father, all three uncles and father-in-law served in the military,” said Busby. “Collectively, they served during World War II and Korea (RCAF, USMC, US Army and US Navy). Thankfully, they all came home in one piece.”

Busby remembers growing up with a family that honored and remembered Memorial Day.