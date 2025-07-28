Blowing Rock Historical Society Holds Annual Meeting at American Legion 8/10 4:30- 6:00

The Blowing Rock Historical Society is holding its annual meeting on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Blowing Rock American Legion Building, 333 Wallingford Street. This meeting is open to the public.

The annual meeting will include a review of this past year’s activities and plans for the coming year. If you are interested in preserving the historical resources in Blowing Rock and bringing our history to life, please plan on attending. Enjoy refreshments and learn the benefits of becoming a member of the Historical Society.