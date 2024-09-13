Blowing Rock Garden Club to Host Wildflower Bingo Fundraiser for Memorial Garden Sept. 26

2023 Wildflower Bingo

The Blowing Rock Garden Club is excited to announce its upcoming fundraiser, “Wildflower

Bingo,” set to take place on Thursday, September 26 from 6:00-8:00p.m. This lively event

will be held to raise funds for the maintenance and improvement of the beloved Memorial

Garden in downtown Blowing Rock.

Tickets for Wildflower Bingo are priced at $20 each, which includes a bingo card, a raffle

ticket and a selection of snacks to enjoy throughout the evening. Attendees will have the

chance to win fantastic prizes from local businesses and artisans, while supporting a great

cause that benefits the entire community. In addition, silent auction items will be

available, such as Tweetsie Railroad tickets, 4 rounds of golf from Linville Harbor, art

prints and carvings from local artists.

The Memorial Garden is a cherished spot in Blowing Rock, offering residents and visitors

alike a peaceful place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. Funds generated from the

Wildflower Bingo event will go directly towards the upkeep and enhancement of this

special space, ensuring it remains a vibrant and welcoming place for everyone.

“Last year’s event generated $5000 used toward enhancements to the Memorial Garden,

while engaging with family and friends for a night of fun and games,” says event

coordinator Marie Caracuzzo.

Tickets for Wildflower Bingo are available for purchase at the following businesses:

Village Thrift, My Mountain Home, and Wildbirds Galore and More. Don’t miss out on this

fun opportunity to support a worthy cause and enjoy a night of bingo with friends and

neighbors.

The Blowing Rock Garden Club is grateful for the support of local Blowing Rock businesses,

restaurants and artisans that donated a plethora of prizes for this fundraiser. For more

information about the club go to blowingrockgardenclub.org.

Come out, have fun and help the Blowing Rock Garden Club continue its mission of

beautifying our community. See you at Wildflower Bingo!

Lynda Lassiter and Susan Sweet announce numbers

