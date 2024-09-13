Blowing Rock Garden Club to Host Wildflower Bingo Fundraiser for Memorial Garden Sept. 26

The Blowing Rock Garden Club is excited to announce its upcoming fundraiser, “Wildflower
Bingo,” set to take place on Thursday, September 26 from 6:00-8:00p.m. This lively event
will be held to raise funds for the maintenance and improvement of the beloved Memorial
Garden in downtown Blowing Rock.
Tickets for Wildflower Bingo are priced at $20 each, which includes a bingo card, a raffle
ticket and a selection of snacks to enjoy throughout the evening. Attendees will have the
chance to win fantastic prizes from local businesses and artisans, while supporting a great
cause that benefits the entire community. In addition, silent auction items will be
available, such as Tweetsie Railroad tickets, 4 rounds of golf from Linville Harbor, art
prints and carvings from local artists.
The Memorial Garden is a cherished spot in Blowing Rock, offering residents and visitors
alike a peaceful place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. Funds generated from the
Wildflower Bingo event will go directly towards the upkeep and enhancement of this
special space, ensuring it remains a vibrant and welcoming place for everyone.
“Last year’s event generated $5000 used toward enhancements to the Memorial Garden,
while engaging with family and friends for a night of fun and games,” says event
coordinator Marie Caracuzzo.
Tickets for Wildflower Bingo are available for purchase at the following businesses:
Village Thrift, My Mountain Home, and Wildbirds Galore and More. Don’t miss out on this
fun opportunity to support a worthy cause and enjoy a night of bingo with friends and
neighbors.
The Blowing Rock Garden Club is grateful for the support of local Blowing Rock businesses,
restaurants and artisans that donated a plethora of prizes for this fundraiser. For more
information about the club go to blowingrockgardenclub.org.
Come out, have fun and help the Blowing Rock Garden Club continue its mission of
beautifying our community. See you at Wildflower Bingo!
