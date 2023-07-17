Blowing Rock Expecting Large Turnout for 65th Annual Tour Of Homes

By Sherrie Norris

Known far and wide as one of the High Country’s most anticipated events of the year, the annual Tour of Homes in Blowing Rock always attracts hundreds of eager visitors to the area.

The 2023 tour, celebrating 65 years and scheduled for Friday, July 28, promises to be one of the best ever as St. Mary of the Hills Church rolls out the red carpet for its signature fundraising event for local charitable organizations.

The tour offers guests a rare glimpse into some of the area’s most unique and amazing private residences.

The success of the home tour hinges on the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and as one former chairperson described, “It is a joyous relationship across boundaries of business, church, citizenry, donors, volunteers and charitable organizations each year.”

Numerous committees come together for months in advance to plan the tour, coordinating to make sure that no detail is left undone when the big day arrives.

This year’s leadership team is no exception, with the multi-talented Jo Ann Hallmark serving as chairperson.

“After helping with the tour in various roles for over 40 years, as chair this year, I’ve been amazed at all the working parts involved, and the innumerable people who have volunteered to make this wonderful event a reality,” Hallmark shared. “Our goal has always been to offer a fun and welcoming day to the guests who join us, and to use that welcoming energy to raise money for the many worthy charities that make lives better in our corner of the world. It takes a mighty army to bring the tour to life, and so many friends in the community help us in that effort.”

Hallmark shared how the early days of the fundraising event served as a focal point for its current success:

“The Episcopal Church Women of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock met on June 1, 1959 to discuss, among other things, the planning of the very first Blowing Rock Tour of Homes. The first tour was held on July 24,1959, the day that every subsequent tour has been held for now 65 years —the fourth Friday in July. There were six homes featured on the tour that year, plus the grounds of Chetola. Transportation was provided and fruit punch and cookies were served in the Parrish Hall at the end of the tour. The tickets were $3.00.”

Since that time, Hallmark added, countless volunteers from the church and the greater community have organized, planned and implemented a day of enjoyment and welcoming, with the even greater purpose of supporting deserving and worthy local non-profit organizations.

“We offer heartfelt thanks to those countless many who have worked over the years to make the Tour of Homes happen, and to the guests we have welcomed to our community, for making this event possible.”

Six decades later, after that small group of church ladies decided to make good use their historic and spectacular dwellings, The Blowing Rock Tour of Homes is still considered one of the south’s most treasured annual events and is open to the public. You, too, can be a part of history by planning to be part of this unique opportunity in one of the High Country’s storybook settings.

In recent years, a Patron’s Party has served as the official kick-off to the tour prior to the event and is usually held at one of the featured tour homes.

The Tour of Homes gets underway in the church lawn, with chauffeured transportation to and from the four featured homes on this year’s tour Walking is also an option, and guests are advised to wear comfortable shoes.

(Please note that the homes on this year’s tour are not accessible for those with physical disabilities.)

It all begins at 9 a.m. with the last tickets sold at 2 p.m. and the houses closing at 4 p.m.

It is estimated that patrons should set aside three to four hours for the tour, with extra time for lunch at the church café, for an additional $15. The popular bake sale and Timeless Treasures Tent will be available under tents on the church lawn.

Tickets, $30 prior to the event and $35 on the day of the tour, are available online at stmaryofthehills.org, at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce office; walk-in purchases begin July 24 at the church office at 140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock.

With the event just two weeks away, Hallmark added that additional assistance would be helpful.

“We can still use volunteers to help us with driving, working in the Tour Cafe, baking for the ‘Holy Cannoli’ Bake Sale and working in the Timeless Treasures Tent on the church lawn. If you are interested in helping us, please email me at joannhallmark@bellsouth.net.” She added: “if my experience is any indication, you will be rewarded many times over for your efforts!”

Homes Featured On The 2023 Tour of Homes

Four lovely homes featured in the 2023 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes with descriptions, include:

The Dulin home on Blackberry Lane opens with a high-ceiling great room in knotty pine tongue-and-groove. An open floor plan encompasses the comfortable seating area with stone fireplace in kitchen and dining areas. You’ll want to notice the whimsical sheepskin dining chairs before stepping onto the back deck, with its fabulous gorge views. Artwork is by local artists, including Scott Boyle, Tony Clark, and Richard Oversmith, and you’ll see the family’s philosophy of life on barnwood plaques throughout. Note the intimate space for outdoor entertaining by the front porch as you leave.

Eastbourne on Greenhill, built in 1972, was originally a winter getaway for the Holcombe family. Three generations now gather to make memories year ‘round. The family fell in love with the home’s expansive, ever-changing views — rainbows, cloud formations and long-range Fourth of July fireworks displays. The house has been renovated over the years by local builder, Lee Hyett, most recently with the “treehouse” covered porch. Many of the design suggestions came from Bridget Holcombe’s father, including the cleverly designed staircase to the lower level and party deck. Highlights include faux painting by Mike Gaydon, the stone fireplace in the living room, the cowboy room, and the cave. You’ll see lovely family heirlooms, repurposed furniture original to the home, and antiques collected from the family’s travels throughout.

The Roberts home on Green Hill Circle is in the ‘mountain modern’ style. The front door opens into a great room with expansive gorge views. From the back deck, one can see the 12th fairway of the Blowing Rock Country Club below, and the Cone Manor in the distance to the west. There’s a distressed steel surround to the living room fireplace, with the master bedroom beyond, and windows everywhere to command long-range views. You’ll find artwork — paintings, prints, tapestry and sculpture — throughout, both by local artists and from the owner’s travels. Downstairs, baseball fans will want to spend time in the office where the owner, a life-long Cardinals fan, showcases photographs and autographs of baseball hall-of-famers, and more than 300 autographed baseballs. Note the program from the Cardinals’ first appearance in the World Series in 1929.

The Tanner home on Grandfather View was designed in 1957 by architect Claus Moberg for Cantey Tanner’s parents, the Tomlinsons.

An addition and renovation, which enlarged and modernized the home in 2014, was designed by architect and interior designer, Sammy Greeson, a good friend of the owners; Greeson also did the flowers in the home for the tour. From the deceptively modest front elevation, a breezeway leads to the front door and entry into the great room where a large picture window gives visitors a bird’s eye view of the 14th hole at the Blowing Rock Country Club’s golf course. One bedroom downstairs is frozen in time as the home originally looked for the Tomlinsons. Art throughout the home is exceptional, much of it by Cantey Tanner herself — a well-known local sculptor who created “Jessie” in front of the Blowing Rock library, and “Elliot Daingerfield” in front of Edgewood Cottage, next to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

