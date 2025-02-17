Blowing Rock Community Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications for College

For 2025-2026, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Inc. has earmarked monies to fund new scholarships. These scholarships will be available for distribution for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education. Example: a $2000 scholarship will be payable at $1000 each semester. These scholarships are established to honor Blowing Rock students attending institutions of higher education – community college, technical school or two/four year colleges and universities. Qualifications for these scholarships are as follows:

must be a student (or will enter in Fall, 2025) at a community college, technical school, or two/four year college or university

must currently live and have lived in the Blowing Rock School District for the previous two years

must have attended Watauga High School for a minimum of two years (exceptions may be made for home school students and/or private/prep school students)

must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or better

must submit a completed application and a typed 1-2 page statement which will include the following:

– goals for the future – academic as well as personal and professional

– academic, extracurricular activities, and community service

– financial information

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit (scholarship, extracurricular/community service/work experiences, leadership, and character) and need (family resources and income, other siblings in college, family circumstances, other available financial aid, and any other relevant information).

Applications must be completed online below and must include a recent photo. Applications will not be accepted in any other format, after the April 30th deadline, and/or without all information included.

Interviews will be held on Wednesday, May 7th and Thursday, May 8th from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

