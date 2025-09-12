Blowing Rock Civic Association hosts annual meeting



Written by: Sam Garrett

The Blowing Rock Civic Association (BRCA) celebrated its 10th anniversary during the organization’s annual meeting held on August 28. The gathering took place at Chip Perry’s car barn. Over 130 attendees parked at Rumple Presbyterian Church to board a BRCA-provided shuttles to the event. Participants included BRCA leaders and members, as well as several mayoral and town council candidates for the upcoming elections.

BRCA Board Chair Jean Kitchin emceed the event. Following her opening remarks, she introduced Tom Barrett, BRCA vice president, who spoke about the annual BRCA member survey to identify priorities for the year.

“Our annual survey results produced the following results: our top priority is maintaining the charm and character of Main Street, second priority is limiting short-term rentals and the third priority is ambulance service,” Barret said.

Barrett acknowledged that the Watauga County Board of Commissioners recently voted to take control of ambulance service starting January 1, 2026 and mentioned that commissioners are exploring the possibility of a new location for an ambulance station between Tweetsie Railroad and Blowing Rock to better serve the town.

Jean Kitchen then introduced Janie Sellers, BRCA vice chair, to speak about voting.

“We have three seats for town council this year,” Sellers said. “The winners in this race will influence decisions for the next four years.”

Sellers mentioned that because three seats are being decided, the majority of the council will be decided in the upcoming election.

“Anyone who satisfies the 30-day eligibility requirement might consider registering to vote here,” Sellers said. “Many of you have significant investments here and emotional investments here.”

Sellers announced the BRCA had information and forms in the back of the room for people who were interested in changing their voter registration.

Jean Kitchin invited candidates in attendance to introduce themselves, including mayoral candidate Charlie Sellers and town council candidates Doug Matheson, Melissa Pickett and Melissa Tousche. Town council candidate Pete Gherini attended the first part of the evening but was not available to speak during the introductions.

Following introductions, Jean Kitchin introduced David Goodson, BRCA board member, to introduce the Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award segment. According to Goodson, the award was established in 2020 and is given to someone who makes a “great impact on this community and who works tirelessly to make their community a better place.”

Goodson then introduced Barry Buxton, previous winner of the award and member of the BRCA board executive committee to introduce the 2025 winner. Buxton’s announcement that the winner was Tom O’Brien was met with enthusiastic applause. Buxton mentioned a few of O’Brien’s accomplishments related to his leadership of the Blowing Rock Historical Society, including:

He led the upfit and renovation of the 1884 museum.

He established the artist in residence program at Edgewood Cottage.

He was instrumental in establishing the historic marker walking trail.

He coordinated the Blowing Rock history exhibit at BRAHM.

He helped with the restoration of the first Blowing Rock fire truck.

Tom O’Brien’s wife Katie O’Brien accepted the award from Hunt Broyhill on behalf of her husband before the annual meeting concluded.