Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Robin Miller

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has named Robin Miller, a veteran chamber of commerce executive, as the chamber’s next President & CEO.

The chamber’s board of directors voted to approve Miller for the position after a search committee that reported to the board of directors conducted an extensive nationwide search. The chamber retained Anissa Starnes, IOM with YGM, LLC to provide oversight for the executive search. Starnes specializes in executive searches for chambers of commerce.

Miller will begin work officially on January 6th, 2025.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to lead the Blowing Rock Chamber,” said Miller.

“My commitment and passion to lead the Blowing Rock Chamber is strong and my 18-year career in association management has prepared me for this position. I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this wonderful and important organization that produces the best quality support for its members and the business community. I look forward to jumping in and working with the staff, members, and leadership team to move the mission of the Blowing Rock Chamber forward.”

The chamber’s next President & CEO, Robin Miller

Robin Miller currently serves as President & CEO for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber in Florida where she has been at the helm of the business organization since 2008. Miller is a dedicated community leader and advocate with a passion for making a positive impact. With a diverse background in board leadership, advocacy, and community service, Robin has demonstrated a commitment to driving change and improving the lives of others.

She currently serves as Chair for the Gulf Coast Business Alliance, an organization lobbying against Oil Drilling in the Gulf waters, and as the Advocacy Chair for the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP), Robin plays a vital role in shaping local and state policies. In addition, Robin serves as a Steering Member for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council Resiliency Committee, contributing to efforts aimed at building more resilient communities in the face of environmental challenges.

Robin’s extensive track record of service includes prior appointments by the Governor to the Department of Health Board and past board roles with organizations such as Creative Pinellas. As a former Chair of the State FACP and Treasurer of the organization, Robin has been instrumental in advancing the professional development and advocacy efforts of chamber professionals across Florida.

Robin is a graduate of Leadership St. Pete and has served on various boards and committees, including American Stage, the St. Pete Police Athletic League, and the City’s Civil Service Board. Her commitment to service, coupled with her strategic vision and leadership skills, make her a valued asset to any organization or initiative aimed at creating positive change and improving the lives of others.

Miller is a 2012 graduate of the Institute for Organization Management program at the University of Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Management Information Systems with a minor in Criminology from the University of South Florida and an Associate of Arts degree from St. Petersburg Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ronnie Mark, chair of the search committee said, “The interest level and response to our search from across the country was high. We had over 30 total applicants and many qualified candidates. We had an outstanding and strong committee leading this charge and Robin Miller stood out to us and we believe was the best fit for our community, and the ideal choice for our chamber. Through every step of the process, Robin continued to rise to the very top as the perfect choice to lead our chamber.”

Chair of the Board for the Blowing Rock Chamber, Billy Chick said “The search committee, along with Anissa Starnes with YGM, were committed to the strenuous process of vetting all of our candidates and we are all excited to welcome Robin to this position and to our community and believe that her infectious enthusiasm for her chamber career and her leadership and strong business acumen will be a great fit for the chamber and we believe she will keep the organization on a path of success for the future.”

Charles Hardin

Miller succeeds Charles Hardin who has led the Chamber since February 2004 and will be retiring at the end of December.

Through its leadership and business advocacy for more than 500 members, the Chamber of Commerce encourages and supports existing businesses, and plays a vital role in tourism in the high country of western North Carolina.

The chamber strives to support all activities believed to be beneficial to the community, and in general seeks to enhance the standard of living for area citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

