Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Hosts Pop-Up Art and Craft Fairs to Support Local Artisans Affected by Hurricane Helene

Shapira Sculpture by Jason Green, JG Designs

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will host three Pop-Up Art and Craft Fairs to help support area artisans who are recovering from the impact of Hurricane Helene. In the aftermath of the storm, many fall events across the High Country were canceled, leading to a significant loss of income for local artisans. The upcoming small fairs at BRAHM will provide artisans an opportunity to partially recover lost revenue and reconnect with the community during the holiday season.

BRAHM, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock, is honored to offer the space and the marketing to these Craft Fairs free of charge to the artist and crafts persons as a part of the Museum’s effort to help rebuild arts infrastructure in the region. All proceeds from the three fairs will go to artists.

The fairs will take place for three weekends:

November 30 to December 1

December 7 and 8

December 13 to 15 (December 13 coincides with the Blowing Rock Holiday Stroll)

Hours:

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

The fairs will each be unique and will feature the work of different artists and crafts persons. In addition, the fairs offer handmade crafts, fine art, jewelry, pottery, textiles, and more, offering visitors a chance to find unique holiday gifts while directly supporting local artisans. Admission to the fairs is free, and the entire community is invited to participate in this celebration of creativity and resilience.

The month of October typically accounts for 11% of the region’s annual tourism revenue, but much of that opportunity was lost due to the storm and ongoing recovery efforts. In response, BRAHM has developed three core focus areas to support the community’s long-term recovery:

Rebuilding Arts Education Infrastructure: Ensuring that local students, artists, and educators have the resources needed to continue developing creative skills. Helping Artists Recover Lost Revenue: Providing opportunities, such as the pop-up fairs, to restore income disrupted by the storm and its aftermath. Redefining the Community’s Image through Arts and Culture: Using arts, crafts, music, literature, and storytelling to position Blowing Rock as a vibrant, creative destination for visitors.

“We believe art has a unique power to heal and inspire, and these fairs are part of our commitment to the artists who are vital to this community,” said Stephan Dragisic, Teresa & Don Caine Executive Director of BRAHM. “By supporting local creators and showcasing their work, we’re helping to rebuild not only livelihoods but also the cultural spirit that makes this region so special.”

For more information, please contact: Blowing Rock Art & History Museum,828-295-9099.

#3 Planters by Nancy Graham

Medium Kinetic Cairn lamp by Jason Green, JG Designs, 2021

