Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Announces the Seventh Annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Show and Sale Beginning August 20

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will hold the seventh annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival from Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, 2024. The festival will culminate in the highly anticipated Show and Sale on August 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held at BRAHM, the Show and Sale offers a unique opportunity to view and acquire works from more than 100 artists who have been painting the picturesque High Country Region of North Carolina. Those interested in attending should register for free timed entry admission here: blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/2024-wet-paint.

The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day, open enrollment plein air painting event in the area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock. The festival aims to bring painters together from around the world to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know each other and sharing their work. The festival has rapidly grown in popularity, with the 2024 festival reaching artist participation capacity within hours of registration opening. The festival is a collaboration between BRAHM and the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.

The Show and Sale, often referred to as a “wet paint sale,” will feature many oil paintings that are still curing, as well as new works in various other media. Throughout the festival week, artists may also be selling pieces straight from their easels, allowing for those who are interested to see the works being created in the natural settings that inspire the work.

Each participating artist is invited to submit two works created during the festival week. This event is an exceptional opportunity for art enthusiasts to view works and collectors to acquire unique pieces that capture the beauty and essence of the High Country of North Carolina.

Jennifer Garonzik, festival director and plein air artist, notes that “all should attend the Show and Sale and celebrate the creativity and talent of this special genre of painter. The Show and Sale will be a vibrant showcase of the High Country’s beauty interpreted by artists from throughout the country.”

Festival Sponsors include: in honor of the Blue Ridge Conservancy by Shelley Crisp; Hilda & Rick Edwards/Dan Cameron Family Foundation; Sue Glenn, Blowing Rock Properties; Gail Smart, Blowing Rock Properties; Hemlock Inn/Bryan & Donna Summers; and the Blowing Rock Attraction. In-kind sponsors include Guerilla Painter, Blick Art Materials, and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

About BRAHM

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM will cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

