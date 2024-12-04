Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Announces New Exhibition Featuring Watauga County Art Educators; Opening Reception on December 5

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is delighted to announce a new exhibition celebrating the creativity and vision of Watauga County art educators. This special showcase is entitled “High Country Visions: Watauga K-12 Educator,” and will be on view in the Museum’s Alexander Community Gallery December 5 through December 29, 2024. The community is invited to a reception to celebrate the opening on Thursday, December 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum.

Highlighting the artistic contributions of local educators, this exhibition will feature works by Alyssia Ruggiero, Ashley Tate, Courtney McWhorter, Dacia Trethewey, Elle Lowry, Genal West, Kelly Blake, Lindsey Postlethwait and Lori Hill. These talented individuals are not only devoted to their students but also to their own artistic practices, enriching our community through both education and creativity.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, BRAHM is dedicated to supporting the rebuilding of arts education infrastructure. This exhibition is part of the Museum’s broader goal to foster resilience and growth through the arts, recognizing that creative education plays a pivotal role in the cultural and economic recovery of affected areas. Through this and future initiatives, BRAHM aims to provide platforms that uplift educators, artists,

Moon Dance – credit Lori Hill

