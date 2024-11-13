Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and Blowing Rock Historical Society Unveil Plans for Reimagined Ginny Stevens Gallery: Blowing Rock, A History

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will open the newly reimagined Ginny Stevens Gallery: Blowing Rock, A History on Saturday, November 16. This immersive exhibition celebrates the town of Blowing Rock’s rich history and features an extraordinary new highlight: a 1-to-87 scale diorama of the Mayview Manor Hotel, crafted by renowned Charlotte-based realist painter and diorama artist Dan Nance.

The reimagined exhibition is a collaboration between Ashlee Lanier, a freelance curator with a master’s degree in public history from Appalachian State University and a bachelor’s degree in osteoarchaeology from North Carolina State University, and Ian Gabriel Wilson curator of exhibitions and collections at BRAMH. Samantha Burnette, graduate student in the hublic History program at Appalachian State University, supported the project through extensive review of available historical materials and photographs in partnership with the Blowing Rock Historical Society and BRAMH. The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to connect with the founding narrative of Blowing Rock and experience the town’s storied past.

Charlotte-based realist painter and diorama artist Dan Nance



The diorama of the Mayview Manor Hotel is a special feature of the exhibition. The lavish 138-room hotel was constructed in 1921 by Walter L. Alexander on the cliffs of Blowing Rock and was once a symbol of elegance and adventure in the region. Set in circa 1924, the diorama brings this grand hotel back to life during a time when it hosted Annie Oakley, the famed sharpshooter who ran a shooting school on-site. The hotel closed in 1966 and was demolished in 1978 to make way for housing development, but thanks to Dan Nance’s intricate craftsmanship, the spirit of Mayview Manor is revived for today’s audiences.

The Museum extends its deepest thanks to Dedee and Cam Harris, the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, and the David R. Hayworth Foundation for their generous support in making the diorama a reality.

In addition to the diorama, the exhibition offers several hands-on elements that invite visitors to engage with the region’s history:

· Historical Timeline: Visitors can explore a detailed timeline of Blowing Rock’s founding and development.

· Touch a Piece of History: Attendees can feel an actual piece of gneiss rock from the Blowing Rock formation, offering a tactile connection to the area’s heritage.

· Postcard Station: Visitors can choose from three specially designed postcards, fill them out, and drop them off at the Museum’s front desk. Each postcard will be hand-stamped and taken to the Blowing Rock Post Office, creating a memorable, personalized keepsake for friends and family.

· Mayview Manor Phone Booth: Originally installed in the iconic hotel, the phone booth now serves as an oral history listening station, sharing memories and stories from longtime residents of Blowing Rock.

The exhibition encourages visitors to continue their exploration beyond the Museum by embarking on the Blowing Rock History Walk or visiting the town’s historical markers. These elements allow guests to immerse themselves in Blowing Rock’s living history, guided by the narratives introduced within the Ginny Stevens Gallery.

About BRAHM:

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM aims to cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts and history through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. Open year-round, BRAHM welcomes 24,000 visitors free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

