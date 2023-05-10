Blowing Rock Art & History and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Present Summer Square Dance Series

Blowing Rock, NC – The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music are pleased to present a summer square dance series at BRAHM. Dances will feature local dance callers and a live band, the first dance of the season will take place on Thursday May 18, 2023 from 6 – 8 PM. The event is FREE and open to the public. All levels of dance experience are welcome and encouraged to participate. From 6 – 6:30 PM there will be a beginners lesson, where we will go over the basic moves so you can join the fun! This event is FREE and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged so we will have an idea of how many people will attend.

Willard Watson, BRAHM programs and outreach director said, “We are so excited to offer these dances free of charge for the public. It was important for us that BRAHM is used as a community space for fun cultural events like this square dance! Square dances are a rich part of Appalachian culture and have been an important part of community building for generations. We are very grateful to have received financial support from the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University to help fund this fun family friendly event.”

Water and popcorn will be provided for the audience and cash tips for the band are greatly appreciated.

The Mission of BRAHM is to provide cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.

The mission of Mountain Home Music is:

“To celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. Mountain Home Music strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences”. Members of Mountain Home Music help to support this mission.

For more information:

Courtney Wheeler, Executive Director

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music

[email protected]

(828) 295-2271

Willard Watson, programs & outreach director

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

[email protected]

(828)295-9099

www.BlowingRockMuseum.org

159 Ginny Stevens Lane

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

828.295.9099