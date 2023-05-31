Blowing Rock Announces Interim Town Manager

The Mayor and Council would like to announce that Kevin Rothrock was chosen unanimously to serve as Interim Town Manager until a permanent Manager is selected. Mr. Rothrock has served as Planning Director since July of 2001.

Mr. Rothrock is a native of Winston Salem, a ’94 graduate of Appalachian State University, and he worked for the Town of Boone for 6 years prior to coming to the Town of Blowing Rock.

Kevin lives in Boone with his wife Emily, their son Luke and dog Opie. They also have two grown children, Ethan and Lydia.

Courtesy of Town of Blowing Rock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

