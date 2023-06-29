Blowing Rock 4th of July Festival & Parade

Celebrate Independence Day with Blowing Rock! Entertainment and games are presented right downtown!



*Saturday, July 1

*Live music starts at 9am

*Parade at 10am

*No parking on Main Street for parade

*Free shuttle for parking, 8am-2pm

*Music & Games in Memorial Park



The 4th of July Parade is a procession of families in costume, decorated vehicles & floats, musical performances, local officials, and a handful of characters. The Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 am. It’s presented along Main Street from Mellow Mushroom to the Museum.



To improve audience safety and experience, Main Street will be closed to parking on the morning of July 1 (parking will be blocked off overnight). Once the parade and spectators have cleared, around 11:00 am, parking will reopen.



Parking is easy with the complimentary shuttle service, running from the parking lot at Shoppes on the Parkway to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 2:00 pm, and the short route means short wait times for the next ride.After the parade, enjoy more music and games in Memorial Park all afternoon, and shopping and dining around town!



Courtesy of the Town of Blowing Rock