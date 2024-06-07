Blood Drive at the King Street Market June 11

The King Street Farmers’ Market is hosting a Blood Drive with The Blood Connection on Tuesday, June 11th from 3:30-6:30 p.m at 126 Poplar Grove Connection, Boone NC (In front of the Watauga County Health Department).

This weekly farmers’ market has a fine selection of local produce, eggs, meats, and goat cheese as well as artisan crafts, body products, native plants, and flower bouquets. On this coming Tuesday, there will also be the opportunity to donate blood! The Blood Connection is a non-profit community blood center that supports local healthcare partners – so if you donate, your blood will support someone in this region!

After you donate blood, replenish your energy with some hot food from the Carolina Food Monger food truck, listen to some old-time music from Ellie and friends, and shop the incredible variety of products from our local vendors. If you come with kids, they will be invited to participate in a craft at our Kids’ Booth facilitated by Girl Scout Troop 13114.

Have a SNAP/EBT card, SUN Bucks card, or participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program? Be sure to visit the managers’ booth to double your benefits up to $75 per day to spend on local food.

Music at the King Street Farmers Market is brought to you by NC Arts Council and the Watauga Arts Council. Thanks to their support, local musicians perform each week at the market for the delight of all.

Be sure to stop by the market this Tuesday for an incredible local shopping experience and to donate blood to support your community!

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is returning for the 2024 season! The market has been operating since 2017. The King Street Market is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from May through October. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMarket and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit www.brwia.org.

