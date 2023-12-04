Beyond Pilates Winter Wellness 

Beyond Pilates, a premier Pilates studio nestled in the heart of Boone, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Winter Wellness Event on December 8th, from 4:30 to 7:00 pm. This event will bring together a diverse array of wellness-based businesses for a transformative evening of rejuvenation and holistic health.

Date: Friday, December 8th – 4:30-7:00

Location: Beyond Pilates 324 NC-105 Extension, Suites 9 & 10, Boone, NC 28607.

The Winter Wellness Event promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, providing participants with an opportunity to explore various facets of well-being through a carefully curated lineup of activities, demonstrations, and collaborations with local businesses dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle. Highlights of the even include:

Introduction to Pilates: Expert instructors from Beyond Pilates will lead brief movement sessions to introduce interested guests to Pilates. Tailored to the participant in the moment these “mini classes” will be suitable for all levels, fostering strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.

Wellness Marketplace: A vibrant marketplace featuring local wellness businesses, including – Erin Jarrett DPT, Ali Pack Reflexology, Restoration Massage and Bodyworks, B3 Certified Hand and Occupation Therapy, Juice Boone, Natural Craft Photography, Embodied Wholeness, Revolution Boone, Canvas Beauty Bar, and Stacy Shamy – massage therapist. They will offer products and services ranging from massage certificates, physical therapy screenings, reflexology workshops, and mindfulness tools.

Giveaways and Discounts: Attendees will have a chance to win exciting giveaways and enjoy exclusive discounts on wellness products and services.

“We are excited to host the Winter Wellness Event and bring together the community to celebrate holistic health and well-being. This event is a testament to our commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to fitness and our dedication to creating meaningful connections between local entrepreneurs,” said Nicole Durfee Shipley, founder of Beyond Pilates.

The Winter Wellness Event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Whether you are a seasoned Pilates enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of wellness, this event promises something for everyone.

For more information, please contact Beyond Pilates at (828) 237-2580. Follow Beyond Pilates on Instagram: Beyond.Pilates and facebook for event updates and behind-the-scenes peeks. Learn more about the studio at www.beyondpilatesfitness.com

Courtesy of Beyond Pilates

