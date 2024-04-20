Berry Sweet Fun: Patterson Farm’s Pick-Your-Own Strawberry Season is Here

Patterson Farm Market & Tours celebrates the start of the highly anticipated Pick-Your-Own Strawberries! This year, the farm has 94 acres of strawberries in production. Visitors are invited to come out to the farm to pick berries, eat ice cream, and enjoy Spring Fun on the Farm activities!

Patterson Farm Market & Tours provides endless fun for the whole family. Feed the animals and have an adventure at PawPaw Carl’s Playground & Barnyard. There are so many attractions to enjoy from Big Red’s Slide and the Spider Web to the Tractor Tire Mountain and Sand Pit Area. Cool off from play time with the farm’s seasonal homemade ice cream. Seasonal flavors include: Lemon, Cookie Monster, Strawberry Shortcake, and Violet Vanilla.

Guests can choose between Spring Fun on the Farm that includes Pick-Your-Own Strawberries or choose to purchase a pass for Pick-Your-Own Only. Admission to Spring Fun on the Farm includes access to the barnyard, playground, and on the weekends, the Wagon Ride and Cow Train ride. Spring Fun on the Farm admission also includes access to the Pick-Your-Own strawberry field; however, strawberries are purchased separately.

Guests can reserve their strawberry picking containers online with their tickets to guarantee the ability to pick, as quantities can be limited and add-ons the day of your visit are not guaranteed. The farm sells its last ticket an hour and a half before closing in order to give guests time to enjoy all activities.

Spring Fun on the Farm is happening now through the end of May! Stop by Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick-Your- Own Only is Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. & 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Guests can purchase tickets in advance on our website at https://www.visitpattersonfarm.com/plan-your-visit/spring/strawberries/.

Patterson Farm Market & Tours, located at 10390 Caldwell Rd., Mt. Ulla, N.C is your destination for hands-on, family-fun farm experiences. They are proud to be a tradition for families and groups is your destination for throughout the region! Whether you are visiting us on a school field trip, on a weekend during our fall festival, to pick springtime strawberries with your family, or just to stop in our market for homemade ice cream, they welcome you to their farm. Patterson Farm Market & Tours hopes to see you on the farm soon for many activities and events throughout the year.

