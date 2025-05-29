Beppe Gambetta and Clay Lunsford with Matthew Weaver to Open 2025 Summer Concert Series at the Jones House on June 6th

Beppe Gambetta

The Town of Boone is proud to kick off the 2025 Summer Concerts at the Jones House series with an unforgettable evening of world-class roots music on Friday, June 6, beginning at 5:30 PM at the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone. The concert is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with a performance by internationally acclaimed Italian guitarist and composer Beppe Gambetta, followed by a set from dynamic Appalachian and Americana duo Clay Lunsford & Matthew Weaver, bringing their rich regional heritage to the Jones House front porch.

With a style that seamlessly bridges traditions, Beppe Gambetta is known for his passionate melodies, energetic grooves, and cross-cultural storytelling. Since first touring the U.S. in the 1980s, Gambetta has collaborated with bluegrass legends such as Norman Blake and Tony Trischka and performed on major stages across North America and Europe. His work explores the intersection of American roots and Italian folk traditions, including his acclaimed recent release Terra Madre, which features collaborations with David Grisman, Dan Crary, and Tim O’Brien.

Matthew Weaver and Clay Lunsford

Clay Lunsford, a thumb-picking guitar virtuoso from Union Grove and longtime MerleFest contributor, joins forces with Matthew Weaver, an award-winning pianist and former Appalachian State University student who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Dollywood. Together, they share a deep-rooted connection to Appalachian music and a chemistry that celebrates the traditions of western North Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Jones House for another season of free, live music in the heart of downtown Boone,” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “Beppe Gambetta brings world-class guitar playing with international flair, and Clay Lunsford and Matthew Weaver are longtime favorites with deep Appalachian roots. It’s going to be a fantastic kickoff to the summer.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy a relaxing evening of music under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers may not leave the Jones House property.

Free parking is available in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy an evening in town before or after the show.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

What: Summer Concerts at the Jones House

When: Friday, June 6, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Where: Jones House Cultural Center, Downtown Boone, NC

Cost: Free

More Info: www.joneshouse.org | Follow the Jones House on Facebook and Instagram