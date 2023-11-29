Bell Ringers Needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

By Sherrie Norris

The annual signature fundraiser of the Salvation Army, better known as the Red Kettle Campaign, should be in full swing by now— but there’s one huge problem this year: There aren’t enough people stepping up to help jingle the bells.

It’s a sad reality for Stacie Healy, the organization’s Service Center Director for the High Country. On Monday, she had only three ringers

for the 17 available sites across Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. “On a good day so far, we might have seven ringers.”

Now in her third year of heading up the regional center, Healy stressed, “We know it’s cold out there, but many people who are ringing the bells are able to return to a warm home with food on their tables and their bills paid; most of those they are ringing for do not have the same comforts.”

Healy shared how a minimum of two or three hours of service at a local storefront will not only help the Salvation Army raise money for those in need, but it’s very likely the act of kindness will impact the bell-ringer, as well. “There’s great satisfaction in knowing you are doing something to help someone less fortunate,” she added.

And, while most ringers each year are volunteers, Healy said, there are a few paid ringer positions currently available.

“We welcome anyone who would like to ring the bells to come by our office and complete an application. We really need help to accomplish our fundraising goals this year.”

That goal is $60,000 and will go a long way to help residents of the High Country stay warm, fed and clothed this coming winter, she added.

Currently, active kettle stations include those at Walmart in Boone and West Jefferson, Ingles in West Jefferson, Ashe Cheese Factory, Lowes Foods in Boone and Banner Elk, Big Lots in Boone and West Jefferson, Hobby Lobby and Belk at Boone Mall, and all local Food Lions (the latter on Thurs. Fri. and Sat. only). More will be added as ringer numbers increase.

“We welcome individuals, families, church, civic and community groups, as well as high school and college clubs that might need to get in their volunteer service hours,” Healy added.

It’s a simple process and something that requires only a little time and compassion, she described. ‘We will help orient anyone interested in helping us and are grateful for their contribution to making life better for those in our community.”

All the money raised through the red kettles, and what comes in throughout the year at the Salvation Army’s two area thrift stores, stays in the High Country, Healy noted.

Among the services provided locally by the Salvation Army include:

Laundry ministry (onsite self-service)

Practical pantry (staple goods detergents, toiletries, etc.)

Food pantry (emergency food items until clients can access fully stocked pantries).

Clothing closet (onsite/mainly offering hard-to-find plus size items; clothing vouchers for Salvation Army’s thrift stores in Foscoe and West Jefferson.)

Heating, utilities and rental assistance.

“With today’s economy as it is, we are seeing more and more people who are needing help,” Healy concluded. “Unfortunately, we are expecting to see those needs escalating in the coming year. Anything our community can do to help right now will be a blessing.”

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, with monies raised in 2022 supporting services for nearly 24 million people across the US.

For more information, call (828) 262-1005 or visit the Salvation Army’s High Country Service Center at 315 State Farm Road in Boone.

