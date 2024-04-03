Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Market Keeps GROWING in 2024 Starting This June

Nearly 3,000 people visited Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Markets in 2023; doubling the market’s first year attendance. “We have a great market day, time slot, tons of community support and one of the best views in the high country,” remarked Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “Our farmers, artists and local craft vendors bring us such a wide assortment of homegrown and handmade products…there really is something for everyone at the market.”

Markets will be held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile. The theme for the June 7th market is “Watch Us Grow”. The first 100 attendees will receive free white pine seedlings to plant. Celebrate Christmas in July on the 5th at the market. Come purchase early holiday gifts and snap a summer photo with Santa. Attendees are invited to wear “Red, White and Blue” for our August 2nd market as we root on Olympic Team USA and host our Annual Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department Cornhole Challenge. Attendees are invited to “BEE Happy on Beech” at our September 6th market where vendors will share the importance of bees and a wealth of products from our busy friends. Finally, the October 4th market is all about “Fall Ya’ll”. “The Collective” Band will perform a FREE Concert at our Fall Finale Farmers’ Market. As always, the 1st 100 attendees at each market will receive a free market shopping bag. We will have our usual samples and new this year a Farm Petting Zoo!

Fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, jewelry, art, crafts and farm raised beef/pork/lamb/eggs are just a few of the local products available for purchase. Ample parking and one of the best views of the High Country add to your shopping experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for lunch or dinner.

The market is run by volunteers with support from the Town of Beech Mountain. It is funded by a grant from the Tourism Development Authority. “A big thank you to the many individuals who work to make this town-wide community event such a success,” said Sandy. All of our vendor slots are booked for this year. Please contact me at (954)931-1810 to be placed on a waiting list for next year or with any other market related questions. “We hope to see everyone at the market!”

