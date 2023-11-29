Beech Mountain’s Christmas Parade Details Announced

Beech Mountain, NC, November 29, 2023 – The theme for the Town of Beech Mountain’s 4th Annual Christmas Parade is “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas!” This year’s Grand Marshal is Frosty the Snowman. The Parade will take place on Thursday, December 21st at 4pm. The route runs along the Beech Mountain Parkway starting at the Ski Resort and ending just past Town Hall.

Visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty Immediately after the Parade in the Brick Oven Pizzeria side room, next to the mini-golf course. Give Santa your wish-letter, pose for a family photo and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies during this free, “small-town” celebration.

This event is a unique way to celebrate the holidays. See all the Town’s fire engines, ambulances, heavy equipment and more covered in lights and holiday decorations. Families, local businesses, schools, youth groups, and nonprofits are invited to enter a float or watch the parade go by from the many easily accessible viewing spots along the parkway.

It is FREE to participate. Floats can be as simple as a decorated car to a fully decorated trailer. All floats/vehicles must be lined up by 3:30pm at Fire Station #1. Interested in being a part of our Christmas Parade or need more information? Please call 828-387-3003 or email Kate at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com to get an application.

Listen to Beech Mountain’s 1620AM Radio Station for parade updates. Parade will go “SNOW or SHINE”…so dress warmly. Santa’s Workshop at the Brick Oven will operate from 5pm until Santa has to leave to load his sleigh.

Courtesy of Beech Mountain

