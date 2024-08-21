BEEch Mountain’s BEE Happy Farmers’ Market is September 6th Featuring 40 Vendors

Buzz on up to BEEch Mountain on Friday, September 6th for our sweetest Farmers’ Market of the season. Our theme this month is “Bee Happy,” and this market will showcase our local honey and bee-product vendors. Stop by the “BEE Educated Station” presented by the High Country Beekeepers and learn about our flying friends, see the inside workings of a hive, pick up recipes and other free info.

40 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, fine art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, leather, woodwork, farm raised chicken/beef/pork/eggs, ice cream and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and Live Music add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag. Visit our FREE Farm Animal Petting Zoo and take home a cool market souvenir.

“Not only will you get to sample honey and whipped honey; but our vendors have amazing jams, jellies and sauces as well. Even our bakers are getting into this sweet theme, adding delicious baked items with local honey,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “Special thanks to the High Country Beekeepers for providing a great hands-on, interactive learning station. If you love bees, BEE sure to check out their annual BeeFest event on October 12th at the Hidden Happiness Bee Farm.”

Beech Mountain Farmers’ Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

