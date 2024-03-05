Beech Mountain Resort’s “Runs for Buns” Colon Cancer Fundraiser Is This Weekend

Let’s come together, once again, to kick colon cancer’s butt, pun intended. No one should lose a person they love, so let’s ski, snowboard, show up and raise funds for the cause! Not a skier or snowboarder? No problem.

Register to be a fundraiser to participate in a great event and win incredible prizes!

Runs for Buns is similar to a run or walk to support cancer; participants can ask family and friends to pledge per ski run or make a simple donation. Participants range in age, and many do not even ski. Join us for a day of skiing, snowboarding, and fun, all for a good cause.

100% of donations and registration fees benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition. The chance of surviving colon cancer goes up with early detection and treatment. Only 40% of colon cancer is found in the early stages. Help us increase screening rates and save more lives.

Register as an individual or a team and ask family or friends to support your fundraising efforts. Not a skier, no problem! You can still be a part of a great event, and win cool prizes. The goal is simply to raise awareness and conquer colon cancer.

Simple Donation: give a flat rate donation regardless of how many runs a participant does.

Pledge per Ski Run: pledge a dollar amount for every run you complete at the Runs for Buns event on 3/4.

Virtual Auction: Bidding will start March 1st and end March 9th. Bid high and bid often!

The Steep Canyon Rangers; The Not So Gala Gala

Runs for Buns expands in 2024 with an evening of music featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers!

The Rangers perform at the inaugural Not So Gala, Gala on Friday evening March 8, kicking off a weekend in which skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes to raise funds and awareness to defeat colon cancer.

Schedule of Events:

5-7 PM: VIP Access, including heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by The Beacon Butcher Bar

VIP Access, including heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by The Beacon Butcher Bar 7 PM: General Admission Access

General Admission Access 7:30 PM: Live Auction

Live Auction 8 PM: KG’s Ripple Effect Award Presentation

KG’s Ripple Effect Award Presentation 8:30 PM: Show Time

KG Ripple Effect Award

Named in loving memory of Kelly-Grier Costin, a beloved member of the Beech Mountain Resort family, the KG Ripple Effect Award holds deep significance. Kelly-Grier Costin valiantly faced a spirited three-year battle with colon cancer before she passed away on March 19, 2021. Her enduring spirit and resilience have become the guiding light for this meaningful award, ensuring that her legacy continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by colon cancer.

2024 KG Ripple Effect Recipient, Corrie Freeman

Corrie Freeman, a beloved teacher at Hardin Park Elementary, has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the KG Ripple Effect Award. Corrie’s journey, marked by resilience and compassion, serves as a beacon of hope for all who know her. As a cancer survivor and a source of inspiration, Corrie’s empathetic nature and unwavering determination have touched countless lives.

It is with great honor that Wayne Miller, 2023 recipient, will present Corrie Freeman with this prestigious award, acknowledging her remarkable contributions to our community. We invite you to join us in celebrating Corrie’s incredible achievements and the positive impact she continues to make.

