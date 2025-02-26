Beech Mountain Resort is Gearing Up for the Annual Runs for Buns Fundraiser March 1-8

Beech Mountain Resort is gearing up for its annual Runs for Buns fundraiser from March 1-8, 2025, benefiting the Colon Cancer Coalition. This year’s event includes a virtual auction, the Not So Gala, Gala, and the popular Runs for Buns ski challenge, all with the goal of raising $100,000 to support colon cancer awareness, research, and advocacy.

The event kicks off with a virtual auction from March 1-8, where participants can bid on a variety of items, including vacation packages, restaurant gift certificates, unique experiences, and more.

On Friday, March 7, Beech Mountain Resort will host the Not So Gala, Gala from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This casual event, hosted by David Jackson, president of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, offers a laid-back atmosphere, allowing guests to come together to support the Colon Cancer Coalition without the formality of a traditional gala. Dinner, provided by Reid’s Catering, will be served along with live music from Meris Gantt and Devin Lacey. At 7 p.m., the event opens to general admission ticket holders, and the night continues with a live auction, hosted by Jesse Miller, featuring items such as vacations, experiences, concerts, and more.

A highlight of the evening is the presentation of the KG Ripple Effect Award, which will be given to Sara Mullins, a compassionate nurse practitioner, healthcare advocate, and tireless supporter of the colon cancer cause. Her community impact is widely recognized, and her dedication to improving the lives of others has made a significant mark.

The entertainment will include performances by The Brothers Comatose, a bluegrass band from San Francisco known for their high-energy performances, and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, a local bluegrass group from Deep Gap, NC. Purcell, a talented fiddler, and his band bring a blend of Appalachian bluegrass that showcases the rich traditions of the region.

VIP tickets for the Not So Gala, Gala are available for $175, which includes dinner, two drinks, and full access to all the evening’s activities. General admission tickets are $50, granting access starting at 6:30 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, March 8, the fun continues with the Runs for Buns ski challenge. Participants can ski or snowboard for a cause, competing for awards such as top fundraising team, most spirited team, and most ski or snowboard runs. Watauga and Avery County students and teachers can participate for just $10, while general registration is also $10.

This year, the Boone community has rallied behind the cause with a new addition to the festivities: the Baby Got Brunch downtown Boone brunch crawl, taking place on Saturday, March 8, starting at 11 a.m. For $75, participants will enjoy brunch and a drink at five local restaurants: Fizz Ed, Vidalia, Wildcraft Eatery, Betty’s Biscuits, and Lily’s Snack Bar.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support this year,” said Talia Freeman, event organizer. “The High Country has really rallied behind this cause, and we’re thankful to everyone who continues to support colon cancer awareness, especially in the face of the challenges we’ve all faced post-hurricane.”

To learn more about Runs for Buns, to purchase tickets, register, and bid on auction items, visit beechmountainresort.com

About Colon Cancer:

Colon cancer is one of the most preventable cancers in the United States, with early detection through screening being a key factor in reducing mortality. The Runs for Buns fundraiser is just one of the many ways Beech Mountain Resort and the community come together to support the fight against colon cancer.

