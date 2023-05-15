Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market Starts June 2nd

The 2nd Annual Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market starts Friday, June 2nd. Markets will be held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way).

Over 30 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body products, farm raised beef/poultry/eggs and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and music will add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag and a white pine sapling to plant.

“Last year we had fabulous support from all our residents and many visitors came up to our mountain for the first time,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “The local farmers and artisans are amazing. We are thrilled to be a part of the High Country Farmers’ Market Network Trail.” For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.