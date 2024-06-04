Beanstalk Ziplines Announces the Grand Opening of the New Aerial Challenge Course on June 12, 2024

Morganton, NC — May 26, 2024 — Beanstalk Ziplines is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Aerial Challenge Course, set to open on June 12, 2024. This exciting new addition promises an exhilarating adventure for visitors of all ages, featuring a variety of challenges designed to test skill, endurance, and bravery.

Located in the heart of the scenic Morganton area, Beanstalk Ziplines has long been a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The new Aerial Challenge Course is set to elevate the adventure experience with an array of innovative obstacles, including rope bridges, swinging logs, balance beams, and, of course, high-flying zip lines.

Featuring 25 elements of varying difficulty. Navigate rope bridges, swinging logs, balance beams all while enjoying expansive views from above.

A Word from the Founder

“We are incredibly excited to unveil the Aerial Challenge Course to our guests,” said Mike Fischesser, Founder of Beanstalk Ziplines. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a unique and unforgettable adventure experience that combines fun, fitness, and the beauty of the great outdoors. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrill and excitement of the new course.”

Safety First

Safety is a top priority at Beanstalk Ziplines. The Aerial Challenge Course has been designed and constructed to meet the highest safety standards. All participants will receive a comprehensive safety briefing and be equipped with state-of-the-art harnesses and helmets. Experienced guides will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Join Us!

Beanstalk Ziplines invites adventure seekers, families, and the entire community to join us for the grand opening of the Aerial Challenge Course. Come and discover the excitement and challenge that awaits in this thrilling new attraction.

For more information, visit our website at www.beanstalkziplines.com or contact us at 828-430-3440

About Beanstalk Ziplines

Beanstalk Ziplines is a premier adventure park located in Morganton, NC, offering a range of outdoor activities including zip lining, climbing, and team-building exercises. Our mission is to provide safe, fun, and memorable experiences that connect people with the great outdoors.

Contact:

Alex Garcia

Director of Marketing

Beanstalk Ziplines

Phone: 828-430-3440

Email: alex@beanstalkziplines.com

Website: www.beanstalkziplines.com

