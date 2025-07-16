BeanStalk Community Theatre Welcomes You to a World of Pure Imagination with Willy Wonka

BOONE, NC – BeanStalk Community Theatre invites you to unwrap a world of pure imagination with its upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, presented by Andrea McDonough State Farm Insurance and sponsored by Mast General Store. This musical adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory promises a sweet time for the whole family. Performances will take place at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, July 24–26, 2025.
Step into Willy Wonka’s world as Charlie Bucket and his fellow Golden Ticket holders journey through a fantastical factory filled with dazzling inventions and delightfully eccentric surprises. From fizzy lifting drinks to nut-sorting squirrels, this adventure reminds us that the greatest treasure is a kind heart.
The production is under the direction of Amy Beane, whose artistic vision and passion for theatre bring this classic story to life. She says a spring and summer full of rehearsals always leaves her heart full because she loves to see the impact that community theatre has in the Boone area. “Theatre sparks curiosity and creativity in ways few other experiences can,” says director Amy Beane. “Watching these young performers discover their voices and confidence through this show has been a powerful reminder that community theatre is one of the best places for growth, learning, and connection. It’s rewarding to nurture the next generation of creative thinkers.” She is joined by assistant director Shane Lee Miller, who has amazing spirit and the ability to communicate with 8-year-olds and 58-year-olds alike have made rehearsals enjoyable. Beane and Miller appreciate Andrea McDonald, the show’s musical director, who put in countless hours to ensure the cast was hitting all the right notes and Lindsay Masland, choreographer, who ensures our Oompa-Loompas have awesome moves and makes our Candy Kids dance like the sugar just kicked in!
Behind the scenes, a remarkable crew transforms Dahl’s world into a dazzling stage experience. Led by Stage Manager and Technical Director Mel Grant, the creative team includes costumers, prop masters, set artists, sound techs, and many more who make the magic happen.
Cast
Willy Wonka – Asher Anderson
Charlie Bucket – Adalyn Masland
Grandpa Joe – Chris Watson
Grandma Georgina – Sara Donovan
Grandma Josephine – Tracy Tilley
Grandpa George – Tom Hollis
Mrs. Bucket – Raylen Christian
Mr. Bucket – Heather McCurry
James – Ella Ray
Matilda – Holly Jones
Alfie – Sadie Donovan
Billy – Ridley McLemore
Sophie – Vivian Vallecillo
Danny – Stella Johansen Yun
Candy Man/Phineous Trout – Andrew Cole
Mrs. Gloop – Clara Lappan
Augustus Gloop – Peter Milner
Veruca Salt – Athena McCracken
Mr. Salt – Gavin McGee
Violet Beauregarde – Ginny White
Mrs. Beauregarde – Rachel Witmer
Ms. Teavee – Liz White
Mike Teavee – Constance Bennett
Oompa-Loompas – Nora Cottrell, Zoie Lamonda, Kai Lappan, Nora Lappan, Haven Miller, Merryn Ray, Fina Mae Snyder and Blair Wellborn
Candy Kids/Cooks – Marion Dixon, Sadie Donovan, Holly Jones, Isadora McCracken, Ridley McLemore, Ella Ray, Vivian Vallecillo and Stella Johansen Yun
Squirrels – Marion Dixon and Isadora McCracken
Crew
Mel Grant, Stage Manager/Technical Director
Rachel Ingram, Assistant Stage Manager
Elizabeth Cole, Costumer and Props/Backstage Manager
Tyler LeBlanc, Assistant Costumer and Props
Brian Harrington, Set Builder/Backstage
Tami Petrea, Assistant Set Builder/Backstage
Ariadne Pawvluk, Set Artist/Makeup/Backstage
Emily Grant, Set Painter/Backstage
Rumi Peterson, Backstage
Kathryn Petrea, Backstage
Felicia Cottrell, Cast Manager
Tracy Tilley and Heather McCurry, Publicity
Zack Cole, Sound
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic! Tickets are on sale now.
Show info: July 24 & 25 at 7 p.m. and July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
Photos by Pam Walker Photography
