BeanStalk Community Theatre Welcomes You to a World of Pure Imagination with Willy Wonka

BOONE, NC – BeanStalk Community Theatre invites you to unwrap a world of pure imagination with its upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, presented by Andrea McDonough State Farm Insurance and sponsored by Mast General Store. This musical adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory promises a sweet time for the whole family. Performances will take place at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, July 24–26, 2025.

Step into Willy Wonka’s world as Charlie Bucket and his fellow Golden Ticket holders journey through a fantastical factory filled with dazzling inventions and delightfully eccentric surprises. From fizzy lifting drinks to nut-sorting squirrels, this adventure reminds us that the greatest treasure is a kind heart.

The production is under the direction of Amy Beane, whose artistic vision and passion for theatre bring this classic story to life. She says a spring and summer full of rehearsals always leaves her heart full because she loves to see the impact that community theatre has in the Boone area. “Theatre sparks curiosity and creativity in ways few other experiences can,” says director Amy Beane. “Watching these young performers discover their voices and confidence through this show has been a powerful reminder that community theatre is one of the best places for growth, learning, and connection. It’s rewarding to nurture the next generation of creative thinkers.” She is joined by assistant director Shane Lee Miller, who has amazing spirit and the ability to communicate with 8-year-olds and 58-year-olds alike have made rehearsals enjoyable. Beane and Miller appreciate Andrea McDonald, the show’s musical director, who put in countless hours to ensure the cast was hitting all the right notes and Lindsay Masland, choreographer, who ensures our Oompa-Loompas have awesome moves and makes our Candy Kids dance like the sugar just kicked in!

Behind the scenes, a remarkable crew transforms Dahl’s world into a dazzling stage experience. Led by Stage Manager and Technical Director Mel Grant, the creative team includes costumers, prop masters, set artists, sound techs, and many more who make the magic happen.

Cast

Willy Wonka – Asher Anderson

Charlie Bucket – Adalyn Masland

Grandpa Joe – Chris Watson

Grandma Georgina – Sara Donovan

Grandma Josephine – Tracy Tilley

Grandpa George – Tom Hollis

Mrs. Bucket – Raylen Christian

Mr. Bucket – Heather McCurry

James – Ella Ray

Matilda – Holly Jones

Alfie – Sadie Donovan

Billy – Ridley McLemore

Sophie – Vivian Vallecillo

Danny – Stella Johansen Yun

Candy Man/Phineous Trout – Andrew Cole

Mrs. Gloop – Clara Lappan

Augustus Gloop – Peter Milner

Veruca Salt – Athena McCracken

Mr. Salt – Gavin McGee

Violet Beauregarde – Ginny White

Mrs. Beauregarde – Rachel Witmer

Ms. Teavee – Liz White

Mike Teavee – Constance Bennett

Oompa-Loompas – Nora Cottrell, Zoie Lamonda, Kai Lappan, Nora Lappan, Haven Miller, Merryn Ray, Fina Mae Snyder and Blair Wellborn

Candy Kids/Cooks – Marion Dixon, Sadie Donovan, Holly Jones, Isadora McCracken, Ridley McLemore, Ella Ray, Vivian Vallecillo and Stella Johansen Yun

Squirrels – Marion Dixon and Isadora McCracken

Crew

Mel Grant, Stage Manager/Technical Director

Rachel Ingram, Assistant Stage Manager

Elizabeth Cole, Costumer and Props/Backstage Manager

Tyler LeBlanc, Assistant Costumer and Props

Brian Harrington, Set Builder/Backstage

Tami Petrea, Assistant Set Builder/Backstage

Ariadne Pawvluk, Set Artist/Makeup/Backstage

Emily Grant, Set Painter/Backstage

Rumi Peterson, Backstage

Kathryn Petrea, Backstage

Felicia Cottrell, Cast Manager

Tracy Tilley and Heather McCurry, Publicity

Zack Cole, Sound

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic! Tickets are on sale now.

Show info: July 24 & 25 at 7 p.m. and July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

Photos by Pam Walker Photography