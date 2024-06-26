Be Aware: Hwy 105 Near Broadstone Bridge May Require Temporary Closings Overnight Thursday

The section of Hwy 105 near Broadstone Bridge and Broadstone Road intersection may have periodic closings or limited one-lane traffic the evening of Thursday, June 27th, from approximately 10 pm to 8 am Friday, June 28th.

The closings are necessary due to the Dept. of Transportation’s road and bridge construction work in this area that requires Blue Ridge Energy to move a major transmission pole in order to maintain equipment stability and reliable electricity.

Reconfiguring the large transmission pole and conductors will require most of the overnight hours.

Blue Ridge Energy thanks the public for their patience during the intermittent road closures and for planning alternate routes ahead of time. Crews will be working as quickly and safely as possible.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative, serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Alexander, Avery, and Wilkes counties. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

