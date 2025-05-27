Banner Elk Police Department Partners with Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation to Launch Town’s First-Ever K9 Program

The Banner Elk Police Department is proud to announce a new partnership with the Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation to bring the first-ever police K9 to the Town of Banner Elk—a historic step in rebuilding and strengthening public safety after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Banner Elk, a small mountain town known for its charm, resilience, and thriving tourism economy, suffered widespread damage during the storm. The town was completely cut off, with all entry and exit points washed out, and its residents went without water for over a month. Among the hardest-hit facilities was the Banner Elk Police Department, which was flooded to the point of being rendered uninhabitable. To this day, officers remain displaced, working out of temporary arrangements as recovery efforts continue.

Despite these challenges, the department remains committed to serving its citizens—and now, with the help of the Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation, is taking a bold next step in rebuilding stronger.

“This isn’t just about adding a dog to the department. It’s about giving Banner Elk a new kind of strength—a partner trained to serve, protect, and engage with the community in a powerful way,” said Chief Kevin Hodges, Chief of Police for Banner Elk.

The planned K9 will be trained in detection work, tracking, and community outreach. It will assist in locating missing persons in the mountainous terrain, detecting illegal substances, enhancing officer safety, and serving as a bridge between law enforcement and the people they serve-including the thousands of tourists who visit Banner Elk each year.

“For a department that has given everything through the storm and beyond, providing them with a K9 is a way for us to give something back,” said Matthew Rook, Chief Operating Officer of the Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation. “This partnership is about rebuilding smarter, safer, and stronger.”

How the Public Can Help

The K9 program will be made possible through charitable donations to the Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to placing working dogs with underfunded police departments across the country. All donations will go directly toward the training, equipment, and handler instruction for the Banner Elk K9 Unit.

Donations can be made at:

www.hck9ga.com/k9forbenc

Follow the campaign on social media:

Facebook & Instagram: @hurricanecreekk9

Hashtags: #K9ForBannerElk #RebuildWithPurpose #BannerElkStrong

About the Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation

The Hurricane Creek K9 Foundation provides expertly trained police and working dogs to law enforcement agencies, schools, and organizations in need. The Foundation believes in the power of purpose-driven partnerships—repurposing dogs, restoring departments, and reinforcing communities one K9 at a time.