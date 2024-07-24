Back 2 School Festival Urgently Seeking Donations, Sponsorships for August 10th Event

The 2024 Back 2 School Festival is coming up on August 10, and is still actively seeking donations and sponsorships.

“We still need about $50,000 in order to make the festival happen” said festival coordinator, Kendra Sink. “We’re coming to the community to ask for help to make sure we can get everything we need for our students.”

Every year the Back 2 School Festival serves hundreds of Watauga County school children whose families are struggling to meet the need of back to school shopping. Last year, over 1,800 children attended the festival, and received everything from backpacks, crayons, pencils, and 3-ring binders, to a new pair of shoes, and even a fresh haircut courtesy of volunteer stylists from the area.

“This is such a huge event for our community” said Tara Stollenmaier, the festival’s logistics coordinator. “Every year you see kids faces light up because they’re getting brand new school supplies of their own. This really removes a lot of stress this time of year for struggling families.”

“It costs about $75 per child for us to purchase everything on an average back to school list. That adds up quickly” added Sink. “All monetary donations go directly to purchasing supplies and making sure every Watauga County student is able to go back to school on a level playing field with their peers” Our children need our help, and we need yours.”

If you are interested in supporting the Back 2 School Festival, donations can be made via the organization’s website at www.back2schoolfest.org. Supply donations can be made at either of the Pack the Bus sites during regular business hours at First National Bank on Blowing Rock Road and Peak Insurance at New Market Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

