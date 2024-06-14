Back 2 School Festival to be Held at Watauga High School on Saturday, August 10

The 2024 Back 2 School Festival will be held at Watauga High School on Saturday, August the 10th. Watauga County students whose families are struggling to meet the high cost of back-to-school shopping are invited to attend to receive school supplies for the 2024-2025 school year. The school pick-up schedule is as follows:

9:00 AM – Parkway, Green Valley

10:30 AM – Valle Crucis, Cove Creek, and Blowing Rock 12:30 PM – Hardin Park, Bethel

2:00 PM – Mabel, Two Rivers, and Homeschoolers

High school and home school students will be able to attend during their home school district’s time slot. Homeschoolers must be registered in Watauga County to receive supplies.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring the festival back for another year,” said festival coordinator, Kendra Sink. “The way the community steps up to help our students is incredible.”

Last year, the festival served over 1,800 students, and expects to once again face higher demand.

“The festival has grown every single year,” said Publicity Coordinator Mattie Lucas. “We’ve seen more and more demand with each passing year, it’s really a testament to the need that’s out there in our community.”

Students and their families can expect to receive everything from pencils, paper, and crayons to backpacks, notebooks, and earbuds, even a new pair of shoes, completely free of charge. Haircuts will also be available for those wishing to sign up for an appointment at the festival, along with activity booths hosted by organizations, agencies, and businesses from all over the High Country.

“Our vision is that every student deserves to go back to school confident and prepared.” added Sink. “We hope this event gives them the tools they need to do just that.”

To learn more about the Back 2 School Festival, visit www.back2schoolfest.org.

All photos by Josh Floyd. Courtesy of Astro Yeti Media.

