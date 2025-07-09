Back 2 School Festival Returns August 9, 2025 – Community Support Needed Now More Than Ever

The 2025 Back 2 School Festival will be held on Saturday, August 9 at Watauga High School, continuing its mission to ensure every Watauga County student starts the school year confident and prepared.

Nearly 40% of Watauga’s 4,600 public school students qualify for free or reduced lunch, and in some schools that number is even higher. As the average cost of school supplies climbs above $150 per child, many families are forced to make impossible choices between essentials like food, rent, or getting their children ready for school.

The Back 2 School Festival was created to change that. Students will receive backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, earbuds, shoes, and more—completely free of charge. Haircuts will also be offered throughout the day with appointments available on site.

Families should attend during their school’s assigned time slot:

9:00 AM – Valle Crucis, Mabel, Bethel, Two Rivers 10:30 AM – Hardin Park, Blowing Rock

12:30 PM – Cove Creek, Parkway

2:00 PM – Green Valley, Homeschoolers

High school students attend during their home district’s time slot. Homeschoolers must be registered in Watauga County. Students must be physically present to receive shoes and haircuts.

Last year, more than 1,800 students left the Back 2 School Festival with the tools they needed to start the new school year strong. This year, that number is expected to grow as local families continue recovering from Hurricane Helene. Much of the festival’s back stock was distributed in the aftermath of the storm to support not only students, but also linemen, emergency responders, and teachers across the county—including the entire Valle Crucis School community, whose building was destroyed.

“We’re so grateful for the way our community always shows up,” said Festival Director Kendra Sink. “With our community’s continued support, we’ve been able to meet the needs of our students year after year. But after Hurricane Helene, our supplies are low, and we need support now more than ever to prepare for this year’s event.”

B2SF Board and Planning Committee

Want to Help?

The festival’s planning committee is inviting individuals, businesses, and organizations across the High Country to help by donating, sponsoring, or volunteering:

Donate funds – 100% goes directly to supplies, backpacks, and shoes

Drop off school supplies – Pack the Bus is officially underway. Look for the yellow buses at

First National Bank on 321 and Peak Insurance on 194 in Boone

Become a sponsor – Business and individual sponsorships have lasting impact Volunteer – Sign up as an individual or bring a group

“At the heart of the Back 2 School Festival is our community’s unwavering support for our schoolchildren,” said Media Coordinator Anna Floyd. “This event is about making sure every student feels seen, supported, and ready to take on a new school year. It’s one of the ways we show our children that we care and believe in their futures, and that every child deserves to go back to school feeling confident and prepared.”

Those interested in supporting this year’s festival—through donations, supplies, or sponsorship—can visit www.back2schoolfest.org. Every contribution helps ensure that Watauga County students have the confidence and resources they need to thrive this school year.