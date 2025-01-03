Award-Winning Songwriters Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz to Perform at the Historic Jones House Friday, January 17

Noted and influential International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winning artists Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz will bring their extraordinary talents to the Jones House Cultural Center on Friday, January 17, 2025, for a special evening of music and storytelling.

The event begins with a free songwriting workshop at 5:00 PM, where Stafford and Jutz will share their expertise and insights into the art of songwriting. Following the workshop, the evening culminates in an intimate concert at 7:30 PM, showcasing their evocative songs and masterful musicianship. With only 40 seats available, this exclusive performance promises a one-of-a-kind experience.

About Tim Stafford:

Tim Stafford is one of bluegrass’s most prolific songwriters, with over 300 songs recorded. A founding member of the Grammy-winning band Blue Highway, Stafford has been honored as the IBMA Songwriter of the Year in 2014, 2017, and 2023. In addition to his performances, he is a sought-after studio musician, having recorded with over 75 artists, including Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney. Stafford’s music is celebrated for its rich storytelling and timeless appeal.

About Thomm Jutz:

Raised in the Black Forest of Germany, Thomm Jutz has become a celebrated figure in American roots music. His poignant songs, often centered on mill workers, Civil War characters, and folk heroes, forge connections across history and human experiences. A 2021 IBMA Songwriter of the Year Award winner and four-time nominee, Jutz captures the essence of struggle, heartbreak, and triumph in his music. He has written numerous Bluegrass number ones and his songs have been recorded by John Prine, Nanci Griffith, Billy Strings, and more.

Event Details:

Location: Jones House Cultural Center, 604 West King Street, Boone, NC

Songwriting Workshop: 5:00 PM – Free to attend

5:00 PM – Concert: 7:30 PM – $20 per ticket

Tickets and Reservations:

Seating is limited to 40 attendees. Tickets for the concert are $20 each and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268-6280 or by emailing Town of Boone Cultural Resource Coordinator Brandon Holder at brandon.holder@townofboone.net.

The historic Jones House, with its intimate setting and warm acoustics, offers the perfect venue for this unforgettable evening of music. Don’t miss your chance to experience two of bluegrass and Americana’s most celebrated songwriters in this up-close and personal setting.

Other concerts at the Jones House in the coming months include:

February 19: Alexa Rose

March 9: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer

March 15: Darren Nicholson & Shawn Lane

Please visit www.joneshouse.org for more information.

