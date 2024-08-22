Award-Winning History Author, Dr. Barry M. Buxton Pens New Blowing Rock Local History Book that Focuses on Eight Incredible Women

Dr. Barry M. Buxton, an esteemed native of Blowing Rock, North Carolina and an award-winning history author, chronicles a chapter in Blowing Rock’s rich history in his new publication Queens of Blowing Rock. The book centers on eight women who each made a unique mark on the town’s future.

Blowing Rock is a small resort town tucked away on the crest of the Blue Ridge and eight incredible women had a special, behind-the-scenes impact on the town’s destiny. Each of these women were heroines who overcame their own difficult obstacles to make their mark on local history. With their efforts combined across time, they built schools, churches, hospitals, and libraries. Driven by an intense love for Blowing Rock and its community of people, these women worked to leave a legacy of compassion and purpose.

Queens of Blowing Rock will appeal to readers interested in the local history of Blowing Rock. Historians will appreciate the book’s fine attention to research and scholarly objectivity. Women have often been overlooked in community histories, and young women looking for role models will be overjoyed to discover these inspirational women.

Queens of Blowing Rock is available for purchase at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), the Blowing Rock Attraction and online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author

Barry M. Buxton is a proud native of Blowing Rock, North Carolina and he wrote the award-winning local history book, A Village Tapestry. During his professional career he has taken on many diverse positions including college president, science museum director, real estate developer, writer and editor, teacher, researcher, and community leader. He has been honored with induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian award in the state, and received the Paul H. Broyhill Award for Community Service in 2022. He is married to Lyn and his additional interests include golf, tennis, and cycling.

