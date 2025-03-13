Avery County Woman Will Use $466,415 Win to Help People Affected by Helene

Tracy Bell of Banner Elk wants to give back to her community after she won a $466,415 jackpot playing a digital instant game.

“Everyone around here has been through a lot lately,” she said. “I want to help some friends who lost a lot in the storm.”

Bell played a $10 ticket on Sunday and won the top level ‘Epic jackpot’ in the Wheel of Bonuses game, a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time. The odds of that win are 1 in 3.1 million.

“It was pretty amazing,” she said.

Bell said she has trouble sleeping so she likes playing the Wheel of Bonuses game at night.

“It was pretty late, so I thought I was dreaming,” Bell laughed recalling her winning moment.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $334,656.

Bell said in addition to helping with the Tropical Storm Helene relief effort, she will look at buying a new car.

In the Wheel of Bonuses digital instant game, a player can play from 50 cents to $30. After Bell won the jackpot, it restarted at $50,000 and has grown to over $104,000 as of Thursday morning.

