Avery County to Participate in Operation Green Light in Support of Local Military Veterans and Announces Its Veterans Day Events

By Tim Gardner

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day federal holiday on November 11 that honors those among our nation’s greatest assets—military veterans–, the Veterans Service Office of Avery County announces plans to illuminate the county courthouse green from Monday, November 6 through Sunday, November 12 as a part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans for the purpose of raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist them and their families.

In addition to lighting county buildings, Avery County Commissioners Martha Hicks (Chairwoman), Tim Phillips (Vice-Chairman), Dennis Aldridge, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr., and Robert Burleson, County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr., Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill, Avery County Veterans Officer Tara Gragg Daniels, and all other county officials and employees encourage residents, businesses, and other organizations to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. Changing exterior lights so that neighbors and passersby can see is also encouraged.

Additionally, placing green lights on the interior and exterior is a hope of sparking conversation with family and friends. By shining a green light, veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported for all they have done for our great nation.

Counties and residents across the country are also sharing their participation by posting pictures on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Daniels stated: “Avery County has an array of military veterans; our community needs to show our support for them! And Operation Green Light is a wonderful way of showing our appreciation for their sacrifices and service to our country. Let’s always let them know that we remember them.

Be sure to buy some green light bulbs while they are in stock. Operation Green Light is coming up fast. Again, show veterans your appreciation and let those green lights shine!”

Various events to honor military veterans on the day designated as Veterans Day in the United States of America—November 11—are held across the nation and in Avery County.

Daniels said there will be the following breakfasts/programs for military veterans held in Avery County on Thursday, November 9:

*Freedom Trail/Cranberry Middle Schools

6320 North US Highway 19-E

Cranberry Community

(828) 733-2932

Breakfast 7:30-8:00 a.m.

with a Tribute to Veterans Program to follow

*Crossnore Elementary School

1000 Walt Garland Road

Crossnore Community

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. (please call (828) 737-7204 if you plan on attending so school officials can get a pre-headcount)

*Riverside Elementary School

8020 South US Highway 19-E

Ingalls Community

(828) 737-5600

Breakfast 8:00 a.m.

*Avery County Senior Citizens Center

165 Schultz Circle

Newland

(828) 733-8220

Breakfast 8:00 a.m.

With Presentation of Colors to follow

Anyone desiring more details about the breakfasts/programs should call the schools and/or senior center at the phone numbers listed with each.

These breakfast/programs are being held on Thursday, November 9 because Veterans Day is on a Saturday this year and county offices and schools are closed the day before on Friday, November 10.

Also, in partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx invites all Vietnam-era veterans residing in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District to be honored in a Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Pinning Ceremony and receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin for Veterans Day.

The ceremony will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Pat Ray Post 4286, located at 3139 Millers Gap Highway, approximately three-and-a-half miles South of Newland.

The 5th Congressional encompasses the northwest part of North Carolina from the foothills of the Piedmont to the southern highlands of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Twelve counties make up the 5th Congressional District– Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Davie, Forsyth, Mitchell, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin.

Congresswoman Foxx will attend the ceremony and present each Vietnam War-era veteran present with a lapel pin and apply the pin to their clothing.

For those who are interested in participating and being recognized during the pinning ceremony, please complete and return the application, found on the Congresswoman’s website (Foxx.House.Gov), and submit a copy of your DD-214 form to the Congresswoman’s Boone District Office no later than November 3rd. The DD Form 214, generally referred to as a “DD 214”, is a document of the United States Department of Defense, issued upon a military service member’s retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, and/or Coast Guard).

If a copy of the DD-214 form is needed, please request one with the Congresswoman’s district staff prior to the event. To ask questions or to obtain additional information on the pinning ceremony, contact Audrey Bishop in the Boone District Office by phone (828) 265-0240 or email (audrey.bishop@mail.house.gov).

Because it is a federal holiday, some American workers and many students have Veterans Day off from work or school. When Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, then either Saturday or the preceding Friday may be designated as the holiday, whereas if it falls on a Sunday it is typically observed on the following Monday. When it falls on a weekend day, many private companies offer it as a floating holiday in which employees can choose some other day to be off from work.

Veterans Day (originally named Armistice Day) coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are commemorated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major United States veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Different from Memorial Day, a United States public holiday each May, Veterans Day commemorates the service of all American veterans, while Memorial Day honors American veterans who died while in military service. Another military holiday that also occurs in May, Armed Forces Day, honors those currently serving in the United States military.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

