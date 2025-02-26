Avery County to Host Public Input Sessions on National Opioid Settlement Funding

Avery County invites all residents to attend public input sessions on Thursday, February 27, 2025, to discuss how more than $3.2 million in funding from the National Opioid Settlements will be used to support prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in the community. These sessions will take place at the Avery County Community Center (661 Vale Rd., Newland, NC) and will be held at two different times to accommodate as many community members as possible: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Avery County is committed to ensuring that these funds are used effectively to expand local resources for those impacted by substance use disorder. The meetings will provide an opportunity for residents to share insights, discuss community needs, and offer input on potential initiatives that could strengthen local recovery programs and services. These sessions are being held in accordance with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the State of North Carolina and Local Governments, which guides the responsible and transparent allocation of opioid settlement funds.

“These settlement funds represent a crucial opportunity for Avery County to expand our efforts in addressing the opioid crisis,” said Phillip Barrier, County Manager. “We want to hear from the people who are directly affected—whether you are in recovery, a family member, a healthcare provider, or simply a concerned resident. Your voice will help shape how these funds are used to make a lasting impact in our community.”

The input sessions will include an overview of the opioid settlement and funding process, as well as a discussion on key priorities for expanding treatment, prevention, and harm reduction programs in Avery County. Residents will have the opportunity to share concerns, ask questions, and contribute ideas about how the County can effectively use these funds to support individuals and families affected by substance use disorder.

All Avery County residents are encouraged to participate, and no registration is required. Avery County remains committed to addressing substance use disorder and ensuring that every dollar from the settlement funds is used effectively to build a healthier, stronger community.

