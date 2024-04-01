Avery A&H Fair To Hold Second Annual Chili Cook Off &Tasting on Saturday, April 13

By Tim Gardner

The Avery Agriculture & Horticulture (A&H) Fair desires contestants for its second annual Chili Cook Off &Tasting to be held on Saturday, April 13 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Avery County Fairgrounds, located at Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road in Newland.

Proudly partnered with the Appalachian Holler Hunters, the Chili Cook Off & Tasting will be in conjunction with the second annual Turkey Classic, also held the same day at the Avery Fairgrounds.

There is a non-refundable entry fee of $50.00 for Chili Cook Off contestants and teams of two. Chili tasting may be done for the fee of $5.00 per person for ages 4 years and above. Children ages 3 years and under may participate in tasting for free.

There is a top grand prize of $500.00 for the Chili Cook Off winner. A prize of $250.00 will be given to the People’s Choice winner and a $50.00 prize will be presented to the runner-up.

Free Bouncy Houses for children will available on the Fairgrounds during these events.

Registration ends on Friday, April 5.

Those interested in entering the Chili Cook Off may do so by completing the form at the following Internet link: https://forms.gle/Ujvd1N4WNL8bsaDTA

Anyone may also sign up as a contestant in the Chili Cook Off & Tasting at the Avery County Extension Office, also located at 661 Vale Road in Newland (on the Avery Fairgrounds), and which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

More information about the Avery A&H Fair’s Second Annual Chili Cook Off & Tasting can also be obtained via email at: averyahfair@gmail.com or by calling the Avery County Extension Service Office phone number: (828) 733-8270.

