August Sales Snap Shot

Once in a while it’s good to take a look around the High Country and see what is selling in different areas in similar price ranges.

So many things can impact a home’s value…it’s more than bedrooms and baths; it’s also about features, location, age, condition, view, size of the lot…really, dozens of factors can play into what a house will bring on the market.

This week we’re going to look at three homes that sold in the High Country in August, ranging in price from $575,000 to $616,000.

320 Timber Ridge Road Sugar Mountain, NC 28604 (Avery County)

Closed August 24, 2023 for $575,000

2 bedroom, 2 bath on .5 acres. Built in 2003 with 1586 total HLA

70 Days on Market, Original List Price $599,000

Cute log cabin in convenient location near the ski slopes, golf and tennis. Situated at the top of the hill on a spacious lot with lovely Mountain view that has potential to be opened up. Gorgeous vaulted wood ceilings and wood floors. Galley-style kitchen, roomy loft area, and offered fully furnished.

102 & 106 Braswell Road, Newland, NC (Avery County)

Closed August 10, 2023 for $607,500

3 bedrooms, 3 baths primary, plus 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Built in 1923 with 2419 total HLA

39 Days on Market, Original List Price $625,000

Main home plus apartment plus garage! Property offers old-world charm & modern convenience. Home has 2 primary suites, 12’ ceilings, original light fixutres & hardwood floors. Wrap-around covered sun porch & stone patio. Detached garage apartment and additional detached 2 car metal garage.

124 Ridge Crest Circle, West Jefferson, NC 28694 (Ashe County)

Closed August 31, 2023 for $616,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths. Built in 2018 with 2528 total HLA

111 Days on Market, Original List Price $719,000

Elegant farmhouse, professionally designed and decorated. Minutes from downtown West Jefferson. This home offers vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, ample natural lighting all in an open floorplan. Oversized lot with end of road privacy.

These 3 beautiful homes all sold in August in three separate communities in the High Country. Each home has features that make it unique and captivating. The High Country is a great place to be and an even better place to own real estate!

