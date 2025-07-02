Asheville Regional Airport Opens New North Concourse and New TSA Security Check Point

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its transformative AVL Forward project: the opening of the new North Concourse and TSA security check point on June 25, 2025.



“This is a major achievement not just for the Airport, but for the entire region,” said Lew Bleiweis, President and CEO of Asheville Regional Airport. “Our community, Airport staff, and project partners have shown dedication, creativity, and resilience throughout the AVL Forward journey. We are proud to welcome passengers into this beautiful new space.”



On June 11, 2025, the new Ticket Lobby opened giving passengers a glimpse into what the new AVL looks like and where their new journey through the Airport will begin. Starting on June 25, all passengers will proceed from the new Ticket Lobby into the new TSA security check point. From there, passengers will go up to the second level new North Concourse via escalators, stairs or an elevator.



Although the new North Concourse opens on June 25, all new gates will not yet be operational and some passengers will proceed from the new North Concourse to the Legacy Terminal for boarding. For the next few weeks the Legacy Terminal gates will be phased out as the remaining new North Concourse gates are brought on-line. All new gates in the North Concourse are expected to be open by the end of July. Signs and additional AVL staff will be supporting passengers on their journey through the Airport during this transitional time.



Passengers can experience a variety of new food and beverage options in the North Concourse. Additionally, new amenities include a wide variety of seating options with electronic charging capabilities, enhanced bathrooms, lactation suites, local music programing, and rotating art galleries showcasing local artists. The first public art installation is in partnership with the River Arts District featuring artists from Western North Carolina.

“The design of the new terminal expansion reflects the spirit of western North Carolina, guided by our overall design essence: a modern gateway humbly rooted in timeless natural beauty. Unveiling stunning design elements that span breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this new terminal creates an authentic and welcoming atmosphere for travelers,” said Brad Sucher, Principal Architect with Gresham Smith. “Intuitive wayfinding elements integrated into the ceiling and floors seamlessly guide passengers through the space, ensuring a smooth journey from check-in to boarding.”



The AVL Forward project, launched in 2019, reflects years of careful planning and community collaboration. Construction on the new concourse officially broke ground on August 11, 2023, and despite unexpected disruptions, the project has remained on time and on budget.



AVL welcomed more than 2.2 million passengers in 2024, marking the second consecutive year over 2 million passengers traveled through the Airport. In the last decade, AVL has seen record-breaking passenger traffic in most of the years, and from 2013 to 2023, nearly tripled its nonstop destinations from 10 to 27.



The AVL Forward project is funded through a combination of federal and state grants, public bonds, Airport user fees, and non-aeronautical revenue. AVL is a cornerstone of the region’s economy, generating $3.9 billion in economic impact, supporting over 22,745 jobs, and contributing more than $1 billion in personal income.



The project’s future phases are already underway. Looking ahead, the next milestone will come at the end of August when the rental car check-in counters move out of temporary trailers and into the Legacy Terminal’s ticket lobby. This move will clear the way for the continued expansion of baggage claim and the construction of a new rental car lobby adjacent to baggage claim. Many other milestones will follow, all leading to the completion of the AVL Forward project, slated to finish in approximately 2.5 years.