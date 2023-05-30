Artists at Edgewood Cottage, Skip Sicker and Laurin Jennings Featured Through June 4th

Skip Sicker, photographer, and ceramic artist Laurin Jennings are sharing the Cottage from Saturday, May 27 through June 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From his earliest memories, Skip was drawn to nature. While immersed in mountains, forests, streams and oceans, he finds himself more centered, more alive. In this context, Skip presents his photography for your enjoyment and inspiration. You’ve likely seen Skip’s work in CML Magazine (CML) and didn’t know it was his.
Ceramics is Laurin’s tool of choice to unite utility and mental health. In an over-stimulated world, Laurin’s hope is that her pieces will act as daily reminders to slow down and breathe deep. After years doing pottery in the Arizona desert, she recently moved back to North Carolina with permanent installations at Doe Ridge Pottery in Boone and Hamilton Williams Gallery in Morganton.
Come meet Laurin and Skip from Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 4 at Edgewood Cottage, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane (next to BRAHM, facing Main Street).Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage
