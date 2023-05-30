Artists at Edgewood Cottage, Skip Sicker and Laurin Jennings Featured Through June 4th

Skip Sicker, photographer, and ceramic artist Laurin Jennings are sharing the Cottage from Saturday, May 27 through June 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From his earliest memories, Skip was drawn to nature. While immersed in mountains, forests, streams and oceans, he finds himself more centered, more alive. In this context, Skip presents his photography for your enjoyment and inspiration. You’ve likely seen Skip’s work in CML Magazine (CML) and didn’t know it was his.