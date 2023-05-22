Artists Alley: Building a Creative Community in Blowing Rock Opens Friday, May 26th

José Augustín Fumero, Oracle, woven acrylic fiber mosaic, not dated. Gift of Nancy S. Hardy, BRAHM Permanent Collection, 2014.02.01

Blowing Rock, NC – BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is pleased to announce a new exhibition, Artists Alley: Building a Creative Community in Blowing Rock, which explores the rich history and artistic output of the legendary Blowing Rock artists’ enclave of the same name. Artists Alley opens to the public on Friday, May 26th in BRAHM’s Rankin West Gallery and will remain on view through November 11, 2023.

Located on a single eponymous road just minutes from Main Street off Highway 221, the small community of Artists Alley emerged in the late 1950s and would ultimately host a varied yet tightly knit band of artists and craftspeople living and making alongside one another for over 60 years. Featuring works by and stories of such local icons as Philip Moose, Herb Cohen, José Fumero, Frank Sherrill, Lynn Jenkins, Barbara and David Ballesty, and John Brady, this exhibition narrates these artists’ singular and collective stories. BRAHM is especially thrilled to showcase this piece of Blowing Rock history given the deep connection the Museum has with many of the residents of Artists’ Alley, several of whom helped found BRAHM in the early days.

For more information on Artists Alley, please visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/see/artists-alley.