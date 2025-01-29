AppHealthCare WIC Program Celebrates National Breastfeeding Award

AppHealthCare staff with Premiere Breastfeeding Award

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, housed within AppHealthCare, recently received a national breastfeeding award from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program.

According to the USDA, “the award recognizes local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities.” The award is given at three levels of performance: Gold, Premiere and Elite. The AppHealthCare WIC Program received the Premiere award recognition and is one of twenty recipients in the country.

Drew Hilton, WIC Director at AppHealthCare stated, “our WIC team has put in a lot of work and dedication to achieve this award which involves establishing community partnerships and maintaining a high level of exclusive breastfeeding among our WIC participants. It is the result of countless hours of breastfeeding education and support for our WIC families and helping them work through the challenges of breastfeeding. Our team cares deeply for our community. The work they’ve done in promoting and supporting breastfeeding will have lasting impacts on our community through the health and wellbeing of these moms and babies.”

WIC is a program designed to provide critical support to families by increasing access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals to other community services. WIC is available for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, breastfeeding, infants and children under 5 years of age. Caregivers, including fathers, grandparents and foster parents of children under 5 years of age may also be eligible for benefits. Check to see if you’re eligible or call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970.

Learn more about the U.S. Department of Agriculture breastfeeding award.

For additional information about AppHealthCare and services and programs offered, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

##

About AppHealthCare

AppHealthCare was established in 1933 and serves Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties in Northwestern North Carolina as a local public health department and federally qualified health center. AppHealthCare’s mission is to promote safe and healthy living, prevent disease and protect the environment. Offering a wide variety of services to meet individual and community needs, AppHealthCare is focused on caring for the community and protecting the public’s health. Learn more: www.AppHealthCare.com | (828) 795-1970

