AppHealthCare Recommendations for Well and Spring Disinfection and Testing

AppHealthCare urges safe water usage following Hurricane Helene and recommends disinfection and testing for wells and springs.

We will be offering disinfection and bacterial test kits at no cost for private wells and springs. This will be a priority area for the AppHealthCare Environmental Health Team in the coming days and weeks as road conditions improve, power is restored and samples can be safely transported.

To request a disinfection or test kit, please complete this form and an AppHealthCare staff member will reach out to you once kits arrive. You can also call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970 Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:45pm and select option 3 on the phone menu to be connected to the Environmental Health Team. Please note there will be a limited number of kits available.

Read the full press release on AppHealthCare’s website.

Also, we have created a handout (linked here) regarding safe water usage for private wells and springs that is available to be printed and distributed widely in the community. Feel free to distribute as you are able.

For questions, please call us at (828) 795-1970 or email the Environmental Health team at eh@apphealth.com.

