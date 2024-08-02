AppHealthCare Celebrates National Health Center Week Taking Place August 4-10

AppHealthCare is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week 2024, taking place August 4-10. The annual event highlights the essential role Community Health Centers play in improving public health and prioritizing care for all people.

AppHealthCare is designated as a Community Health Center for Alleghany and Ashe Counties and because of this role, they have received resources to provide comprehensive primary healthcare, dental care, women’s healthcare, behavioral/mental healthcare, family planning services and more.

With a mission to make high-quality, affordable care available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status, health centers save lives on the front lines of our nation’s most pressing public health challenges. Nationwide, they are powered by a workforce of nearly 300,000 dedicated professionals who reach beyond the walls of the exam room to not only prevent illness but also address the social drivers that may cause it — climate change, homelessness, substance use disorders, food insecurity and behavioral health.

“In addition to being a Health Department, we are proud to be a Health Center serving our communities. We believe that each person should have access to high-quality, compassionate care that meets their needs. We have a dedicated team who are passionate and committed to ensuring our communities have access to healthcare so that not only the individual is healthier but our communities are healthier as well,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director/CEO, AppHealthCare.

To learn more about the mission and accomplishments of Health Centers, visit www.nachc.org. To learn more about AppHealthCare, visit www.AppHealthCare.com or call (828) 795-1970.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare at – Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

