AppHealthCare Celebrates 31 Year Career of Environmental Health Director Andy Blethen, Welcomes Incoming Director Monica McKinney

Left to right, Monica McKinney and Andy Blethen

After 31 years of serving, leading and guiding public health environmental health efforts in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties, Andy Blethen retired from AppHealthCare on October 31, 2024.

Andy was the Environmental Health Director with AppHealthCare for 17 years and employed with AppHealthCare since 1993. Andy began employment with AppHealthCare as an Environmental Health Specialist Trainee, starting part-time and was promoted to Environmental Health Director in 2007. Throughout Andy’s career, he has led the Environmental Health Department through many changes, including COVID-19 response and most recently, navigating Hurricane Helene response efforts. Andy is a champion for public health and advocate for the importance of healthy environmental health practices that protect our communities.

After retirement, Andy will join the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to continue his career in environmental health. In his new role, Andy will be supporting the education and training for Registered Environmental Health Specialists across North Carolina.

Jennifer Greene, Health Director/CEO of AppHealthCare said, “we are so appreciative of the dedication and leadership Andy has provided to our district for so many years. We are excited about him taking his valuable expertise to help further support more communities across the state at NC DHHS.”

On November 1st, Monica McKinney transitioned to the role of Environmental Health Director. Monica has worked for AppHealthCare for 17 years. In this position, she will lead the Environmental Health Department, specifically the Food & Lodging division which mainly includes the permitting of restaurants, establishments and public pools/spas health inspections and the Water Protection division which includes the regulation and permitting of private wells and septic systems.

Greene continued, “thankfully, we have a strong, community-oriented leader in Monica McKinney who has been with us for over 17 years. I’m fully confident in Monica’s continued leadership in supporting Environmental Health for our communities.”

Monica has worked for AppHealthCare since 2007 when she was hired as an Environmental Health Specialist Intern. In 2015, she was promoted to a Program Specialist for the Food & Lodging section and in 2020 became the Environmental Health Supervisor for the Food & Lodging section of Environmental Health.

“It is such an honor to lead our Environmental Health Team that serves in so many important roles to protect the public. I, as well as our team, deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with and educate our community partners and members on safe environmental health practices that protect us as individuals, our families and our communities. Our Environmental Health Team is committed to caring for our community and has most recently demonstrated that through ensuring safe drinking water after Hurricane Helene. Our team continues to work with property owners who had damages to their drinking water supplies or septic systems and give guidance on how to restore those to safe function. I look forward to leading this team and remain committed to protecting the health of our communities,” said Monica McKinney, Environmental Health Director, AppHealthCare.

