Appalachian Theatre Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with Night of Jazz Event

BOONE, NC – April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and the Appalachian Theatre of the High

Country is celebrating with its inaugural Night of Jazz concert slated for Friday, April 28 at

7:30 p.m. The collaborative concert event will feature jazz musicians from noteworthy local

jazz groups: the Watauga High School Jazz Band, Watauga Community Bands Swing Set

Jazz and Appalachian State University’s Jazz Ensembles I and II.Jazz Appreciation Month, fondly known as JAM, was created by the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz for the entire month of April. Intended to stimulate and encourage people of all ages to participate in jazz, the Appalachian Theatre’s Night of Jazz event provides an opportunity for both artists and audiences of all ages to experience and enjoy an evening of jazz.

The event is supported by a Grassroots Arts Grant made possible by the Watauga Arts

Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and

Cultural Resources. Reserved tickets are $10 and available online at apptheatre.org, by calling

828.865.3000 or in person by visiting the lobby box office. Ticket proceeds support Watauga

High School Jazz Band and Watauga Community Bands.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid online

convenience fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday

through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all

upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s

reimagined website at www.apptheatre.org.

